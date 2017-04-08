ABMC Remembers Maj. Clarence H. White on the 75th Anniversary of the Bataan Death March

ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - April 08, 2017) - Seventy five years ago, more than 70,000 Americans and Filipinos endured unimaginable cruelty on the 65-mile Bataan Death March. Beginning on April 10, 1942, prisoners on the death march were denied food and water in the blistering heat and humidity of the tropics. Those who straggled along the route were shot or bayoneted by Japanese guards. Those who survived then faced deplorable conditions in prisoner of war camps. Many endured further suffering on "hell ships." On this anniversary, the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) remembers the Bataan Death March and all those who suffered or died as prisoners of war.

More than seven decades later, this piece of World War II history is often overshadowed by more well-known battles and events. To remember this history, ABMC has released "Remembering Maj. Clarence H. White on the 75th Anniversary of the Bataan Death March." As a physician with the Army's 31st Infantry Medical Corps, Maj. White and his fellow Allied soldiers must not be forgotten.

About ABMC:

Established by Congress in 1923, the American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates the service, achievements, and sacrifice of U.S. armed forces. ABMC administers 26 overseas military cemeteries, and 27 memorials, monuments, and markers.

