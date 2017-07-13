About 67% of Global Market Access Teams Meet With Regulatory Groups Weekly When Approaching Product Launch

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - At least 67% of surveyed global market access teams meet with internal regulatory groups weekly in the six months before the first launch wave, according to a study by pharmaceutical intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information.

Data published in the study, Managing Market Access Launch Activities: Benchmarking Product Commercialization and Cross-Functional Coordination, found that many life science companies try to maintain constant contact with regulatory groups to make sure that licensing cascades stay in step with the planned launch sequence.

From one year before launch, all (100%) global market access groups report having monthly meetings with regulatory groups. Once the product has been on the market for up to a year, the regularity of the meetings slows until the next product launch.

"Although launch sequences are typically determined well in advance of a product launch, inevitably, teams encounter a part of a licensing cascade may not go perfectly according to plan," said Adam Bianchi, senior director of research at Cutting Edge Information. "In some cases, this reality is a delayed regulatory approval that requires an adjustment to the overall launch sequence."

Outside of regulatory groups, a good launch sequence can be derailed by an overeager country-level business unit that presses ahead with an early launch. Interviewed companies that have dealt with this explain that such an early move can ripple through an entire product's profits. Companies can preempt this problem by actively engaging local groups on the importance of maintaining the planned launch sequence and working to make sure that processes are in place to prevent rogue local launches.

Managing Market Access Launch Activities: Benchmarking Product Commercialization and Cross-Functional Coordination, available at https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product/managing-market-access-launch-activities/, analyzes pharmaceutical market access teams before and during the crucial launch window. The analysis includes key market access activity metrics, such as spending, staffing, and internal coordination leading up to product launch. Report highlights include:

Benchmarks on global launch sequencing

Spending by market access function before, during, and after launch

Data showing number of managed market account managers during the launch window

Trends in health economics delivery channels to external stakeholders

