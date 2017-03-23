Absolute Auction of a Geraldine Community Building by J.P. King Auction Company

All Proceeds Going, Going, Going to… Rainbow Omega!

GADSDEN, AL--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - J. P. King Auction Company with C King Benefit Auctions are excited to donate their professional services to help raise funds by conducting a live absolute auction of a former church property to benefit Rainbow Omega on Tuesday, April 11, at 11:00 a.m.

This valuable commercial building and land is located on Short Street in Geraldine, Alabama. The property consists of two acres with an "L" shaped building design and ample parking. Just off Hwy 75 and overlooking rolling pasture land, the building is situated in a beautiful country setting.

"We see great opportunity for civic, community, or commercial business use of this site," said Craig King, President and CEO, J.P. King Auction Company and father of Jared King, a resident of Rainbow Omega.

Last year, the Geraldine Church of Christ leaders generously donated the building and property to Rainbow Omega to benefit the faith based nonprofit organization that provides vocational and residential programs to adults with developmental disabilities.

"We were so happy that they chose Rainbow Omega to receive their property donation. They understood that we would sell this resource to help pay for our programs and operations. Our ongoing needs are great and we greatly appreciate it when people think of innovative ways such as this to help continue to fund the life-long nurturing environment provided for residents of Rainbow Omega," said Stentson Carpenter, CEO, Rainbow Omega.

"About 20 years ago when Jared our son was 10 years old, Stentson Carpenter came to our church to speak about Rainbow Omega. I remember thinking that I must make time to learn more about Rainbow Omega because, at that time, I was literally watching Jared run around the church balcony! Jared has autism. When he became an adult at age 21, we knew that this was a nurturing environment where he could be an adult, have friends, and proudly work for a pay check," explained Cindy King, wife of Craig King and mother of Jared. Jared is in the residential program and the vocational program at Rainbow Omega. He assembles car owner manual kits for Honda.

Supporting this auction is also Christie King, founder of C King Benefit Auctions. She launched the company in 2007, after working in her family business, J. P. King Auction Company, for almost 30 years.

"C King Benefits works with nonprofit organizations across the Southeast, and as Aunt Christie, I am honored to help a nonprofit that I am personally connected with through Jared," said Christie King.

Rainbow Omega, Inc. was incorporated in 1991, and founded by Stentson Carpenter when he was inspired by his son to create a place for adults with developmental disabilities to have a permanent and safe home where their abilities and potential are respected and nurtured in a Christian environment. Located in Eastaboga, Alabama, Rainbow Omega provides respite care, a residential program for 88 adults, and a U.S. Department of Labor certified vocational program including job coaches and greenhouses with spring plants and Christmas poinsettias for sale. www.rainbowomega.org

As an independent premier real estate auction firm, J. P. King's impressive portfolio of property sales includes over a million acres of land, ranches, farms, and luxury properties located throughout all 50 states. J. P. King Auction Company pioneered the use of auctions for land and luxury real estate and non-distressed clients. Under the current leadership of the fourth generation of the King family, the firm has sold and closed billions of dollars in property through more than 900 auction events. www.jpking.com.

