Absolute Industrial Automation Ranks No. 123 on the 2017 PROFIT 500

Canadian Business unveils 29th annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

TECUMSEH, ON--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Absolute Industrial Automation No. 123 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth.

Absolute Industrial Automation made the 2017 PROFIT 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 580%.

"It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year's applicant pool was the most competitive yet," says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. "This year's winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada -- and the world -- needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these."

"We are very excited to be listed among Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. This growth is a direct result of the hard work and determination of all of our employees, I am very proud and honored to be working among them," says Mark Rossi, CEO of Absolute Industrial Automation.

Absolute Industrial Automation prides themselves first and foremost as a customer orientated company with a dedication and responsiveness to their customers that is unparalleled in the automation industry.

"Absolute is driven by the passion of our engineering team, the skills and problem solving abilities of our manufacturing department and the resilience and dedication of our sales and service staff, together this tremendous group has enabled Absolute to be a leader in custom automated solutions for the powertrain segment," says Rossi.

Visit www.absoluteind.com for more information about Absolute Industrial Automation.

About the PROFIT 500

For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy, and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Absolute Industrial Automation

Founded in 2009, Absolute Industrial Automation is committed to serving our customers and meeting their needs and expectations in the design, build and repair of industrial automation through reliable and innovative technologies and products. Absolute Industrial Automation is committed to continuing improvement of its products and services to achieve increased customer satisfaction as well as to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Quality Management System and its continuing improvement in accordance with the ISO9001:2008 Quality Management System Standard, and other sound business practices.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/M0AnuYnkStU