The AC Hotel Chicago Downtown Announces Four "Summertime in the City" Deals Allowing Travelers to Take Advantage of Downtown Chicago's Best Events

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - With exciting events, concerts and attractions, downtown Chicago stands out as one of the summer's top destinations. Whether travelers arrive for Lollapalooza or the city's fine dining and shopping, they will get more out of their stay at the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown. Located just steps away from the stores, restaurants and attractions of Michigan Avenue, this downtown Chicago hotel combines its enviable address with four offers that put visitors in the heart of the summertime action.

Park, Sip and Stay in Style

Immerse yourself in the high style of downtown Chicago with this value-added package, which includes:

Complimentary onsite parking

Cocktails in the AC Lounge

Pricing: $149 to $349 per night

Bright Beginnings Breakfast

Have a long day of sightseeing ahead of you? Fortify yourself with a taste of Europe before you head out. This offer includes:

Sit down to a buffet of Spanish egg tarts, imported meats, all-butter French croissants, fresh fruits, international cheeses, muesli, yogurt, coffees, juices and more, all served within the beautifully sleek AC Kitchen

Enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

Pricing: $99 to $349 per night

AC Lollapalooza Package

Don't miss a minute of one of the country's biggest concert events. Arrive for Lollapalooza, and you can toast your concert experience with perfectly crafted cocktails in the AC Lounge, recuperate in some of downtown Chicago's most stylish hotel rooms and set out to explore the city in between performances. This offer includes:

Two drink vouchers per room, per night

Deluxe Accommodations

Pricing: $159 to $349 per night

The AC Uber Experience

For those who want to see it all, The AC Uber Experience promises a seamless sightseeing adventure. From embracing the tourist role during the day to booking a night on the town, this package gives you a ride when you need it most.

Enjoy a $20 Uber credit per reservation

Pricing: $159 to $349 per night

Whatever brings you to Chicago this summer, the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown has a package to enhance the experience. To reserve your special offer, or to learn more, please call 1-800-834-7260 or visit http://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/chiac-ac-hotel-chicago-downtown/.

About the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown

With its unparalleled location and European-inspired aesthetic, the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown offers a sophisticated yet accessible welcome to the Windy City. Guests will appreciate its intelligent design, which includes features like deluxe bedding, ergonomic workspaces and free Wi-Fi in the guest rooms, as well as a 24-hour fitness center and indoor pool. The hotel boasts two stylish dining venues: AC Lounge for tapas and cocktails and AC Kitchen for European-style breakfasts that include options like fresh pastries, cured meats and yogurt. Offering 2,769 square feet of contemporary event space, the hotel takes a boutique approach to hosting modern meetings and elegant weddings. Sightseeing is equally easy from this hotel in River North Chicago: The Magnificent Mile, Shedd Aquarium, Navy Pier and Millennium Park are all just steps away.

About AC Hotels by Marriott

AC Hotels by Marriott®, a lifestyle brand that celebrates a new modern aesthetic complemented by a European soul and Spanish roots boasts more than 90 design-led hotels in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, Turkey, France and the United States. Design-driven AC Hotels edit away the unnecessary to remove friction, providing thoughtfully designed moments of beauty that allow guests to focus on what's important to them. Property highlights include guest rooms with sleek furnishings and intuitive technology features. See achotels.marriott.com for more information.