The AC Hotel Chicago Downtown Teams Up with SafeHouse for Special Agent Chicago Getaway

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Your mission, should you choose to accept it, involves a stay at the sleek new AC Hotel Chicago Downtown and, because spies should never go to bed hungry, a $50 credit to SafeHouse Chicago, the spy-themed restaurant where good food and a buzzing scene are the secrets to success.

As any informed agent (or traveler) knows, the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown is in the heart of Chicago's upscale entertainment district. Offering guests a distinctly urban design, the hotel caters to modern travelers with state-of-the-art technology, an on-site fitness center and locally-inspired cuisine.

Yet other amenities offer a decidedly European vibe, whether it's the AC Kitchen's approach to breakfast (think pastries, cured meats and yogurts) or the AC Library, where you're as likely to engage in a conversation at the collaborative workspace as you are to get online and catch up on work.

In keeping with its design-conscious approach to hospitality, the hotel is offering a new promotion that combines modern style with a dash of mystery. Valid through September 1, 2017, the offer includes:

Overnight accommodation

$50 dining credit at SafeHouse Chicago

Visitors will need to exercise all their spy skills when visiting SafeHouse. Its entrance is marked only with a nameplate that reads, "International Exports Ltd." A password will be necessary, or possibly answering a few questions designed to weed out double agents. But once you gain admittance, savory bites, crafted sips and plenty of spy-tacular fun awaits.

Thanks to the hotel's convenient location, guests can easily fit in sightseeing and shopping in between missions before they return to their impeccably appointed hotel rooms in downtown Chicago. Outfitted with luxury bedding, a flat-screen television and free Wi-Fi, each guest room and suite feels like a restful retreat in the heart of a bustling metropolis.

To complete your mission (and reserve this promotion), contact the hotel at (312) 981-6600.

