AC Hotel Chicago Downtown Thanks Meeting Planners With a Year of Special Promotions

#ACYearOfThanks Campaign Rewards Groups With Special Deals at Downtown Chicago's Most Inspired New Hotel

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Groups looking to tap the vitality and sophistication of Chicago for their next meeting have one more reason to choose the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown this year. In addition to its vibrant North Side location and its host of modern amenities, the hotel has launched a year-long campaign of special offers designed to thank organizations for their business in the most rewarding of ways.

Known as #ACYearOfThanks, the campaign features a new deal each month this year. Eligible groups booking an event in April, for example, can receive a complimentary VIP upgrade and amenity for group room blocks.

This unique approach to hospitality has earned the hotel a reputation beyond its Rush Street location in Chicago. Groups from around the world choose the hotel for its tech-friendly, inspired event spaces and enviable downtown location. The hotel offers five different function rooms totaling 2,769 square feet of space, as well as an outdoor patio for intimate gatherings with impressive Chicago views. Cutting-edge audiovisual capabilities and convenient booking tools with mobile check-in, group lists and more simply enhance the experience.

Beyond the stylish event venues, groups will discover a hotel with modern sensibilities but a European soul. The hotel's 226 guest rooms are among downtown Chicago's most intelligently designed with flat-screen televisions, luxury bedding, workspaces and mini-fridges. Guests can also unwind together at one of the hotel's two chic restaurants, which serve European-style breakfast in the morning and small plates and craft cocktails at dinner.

Groups will find the hotel's location to be second to none. Located just steps away from the Magnificent Mile and connected to a parking structure, the hotel sits in the heart of Chicago's upscale entertainment district.

Get in on the gratitude and reserve your next meeting by emailing kathrynmalis@achotelchicago.com or by calling (312) 981-6615.

About the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown

With its unparalleled location and European-inspired aesthetic, the AC Hotel Chicago Downtown offers a sophisticated welcome to the Windy City. Guests will appreciate its intelligent design, which includes features like deluxe bedding, ergonomic workspaces and free Wi-Fi in the guest rooms, as well as a 24-hour fitness center and sleek indoor pool. The hotel boasts two stylish dining venues: AC Lounge for tapas and cocktails and AC Kitchen for European-style breakfasts that include options like fresh pastries, cured meats, yogurt and more. Offering 2,769 square feet of contemporary event space, the hotel takes a boutique approach to hosting modern meetings and elegant weddings. And, as a premier hotel near downtown Chicago, the property positions guests to maximize their time in the city. The Magnificent Mile, Shedd Aquarium, Navy Pier and Millennium Park are all just steps away from this dynamic North Side destination.