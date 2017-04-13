AC Hotel Chicago Offers Summer Savings For Small Groups

Downtown Chicago hotel deal grants exclusive discounts for meetings and events

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - AC Hotel Chicago Downtown brings exclusive savings to meetings and event planners this summer as it unveils its newest seasonal offer. Small groups are invited to book a meeting in July, August, or September at $63 per person per day (plus applicable taxes), which includes a host of inclusive extras and incentives. The offer lets planners host their ideal event in downtown Chicago near the Magnificent Mile while making the most of their budget.

This limited-time, exclusive offer includes continental breakfast, a sandwich platter lunch buffet, all day beverage service, including water, soda, and coffee, high-speed Wi-Fi internet, a projector and screen, plus meeting room rental. Planners and groups can also take advantage of group room block rates starting at just $99 for 10 rooms or more.

Located just steps from Michigan Avenue, AC Hotel Chicago Downtown offers hotel rooms in the heart of the dynamic city, moments from the area's best entertainment, shopping eateries and the attractions of Millennium Park. When hosting events, groups have access to the best the city has to offer, along with the comfort and convenience of a central urban retreat near downtown.

With fully-connected, modern meeting facilities, designed to keep attendees focused, collaborative and creative, the hotel provides the backdrop planners need to host successful meetings in the heart of the city. Onsite business services and an experienced staff ensure agendas go as planned and every need is met.

For more information on this special small meeting offer, or to book your group, please call the hotel directly at 1-312-981-6600 or email Kathryn Malis, Senior Group Sales Manager, kathrynmalis@achotelchicago.com.

*This limited-time offer is subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Meeting package available only for meetings Sundays through Thursdays. Pricing does not include taxes or service charge. Valid on new business only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. No cash value. Meetings must have 10 or more to qualify for group room rate promotion.

About AC Hotel Chicago Downtown

The AC Hotel Chicago Downtown is designed for the intelligent traveler. Overflowing with boutique charm and first-class amenities, the hotel offers superior placement in downtown Chicago's North Side on bustling Rush Street, near the Magnificent Mile and much more. Guests enjoy spacious, well-appointed rooms, boasting boutique European-style personal touches and superb amenities like deluxe bedding, a flat-screen TV, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi access, a mini-fridge and an ergonomic workspace. Stay fit and focused during your time on the North Side at the fitness center and indoor pool, or unwind after a busy day on Rush Street with a handcrafted cocktail or a light meal at AC Lounge. The hotel also showcases 3,000 square feet of sophisticated venue space. In addition to placing guests near Chicago's best shopping, dining and entertainment, it's convenient to Millennium Park and the renowned Shedd Aquarium.