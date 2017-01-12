ACA Pacific Technology launches Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Solutions across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, today announced that ACA Pacific Technology, a leading regional value added distributor of technology products and solutions, is now offering Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise based communications and networking products and services to businesses across five countries in Asia Pacific.

ACA Pacific Technology will offer the entire suite of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise high end Data networking, Wi-Fi, Enterprise Voice Communication and Collaboration products and services to help small, medium and large enterprises connect for greater efficiency, scalability and innovation. ACA will help streamline the Go-To-Market of ALE, expanding the local and regional reach to support end customers and help accelerate focus towards Verticals, Cloud and Services of ALE in the next few years.

"We look forward to offering Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise products to help ACA clients evolve communications for their business and their customers. ALE has a strong reputation as a vendor that values its customers, partners and distributors. We are excited to be working with them to bring Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise communications and network solutions into the market," said Craig Gledhill, ACA Pacific Regional Executive Director (Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore & Thailand).

Craig further added that this is a great opportunity to help our partners reach from the smallest business to the largest enterprise. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions allow us to deliver personalized connected experience from the office to the cloud.

Matthieu Destot, Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, ALE said, "We welcome ACA to the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise family and recognize ACA's importance in our distribution network. The relationship is expanding our reach and strengthening our eco system across APAC. We're delivering opportunities which help businesses connect to everything and improve productivity and agility for their employees. We look forward to work closely with ACA to address an evolving business communications market. ACA is a company with a strong pedigree in providing strategic advice to clients and they are extremely well placed to be an evangelist as customers are changing the way they buy technology."

ACA will launch the "Mobility First" bundle for SMB customers in January. This bundle targets businesses with 5-300 users and provides competitive pricing and additional cost savings via its mobility, BYOD and Guest Access features.

About ACA Pacific Technology

ACA Pacific Technology is an established IT marketing and value-added distribution company since 1986, serving the Asia-Pacific region. Solutions offerings include selecting and integrating only the "Best-of-Breed" software and hardware to meet customers' requirements. Being associated with the world's top IT product manufacturers and developers, ACA Pacific Technology is constantly upgrading its distribution portfolios to bring the latest technology to the market, with offices in Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia Singapore and Thailand, and an extensive network of over 800 trained and certified channel partners. Supported with comprehensive tangible facilities and unparalleled levels of pre-sales support and customer service, ACA is deemed one of the leading IT suppliers in Asia. For more information please visit http://www.acapacific.com.my

About ALE

Our company is a leading provider of enterprise communications solutions and services, from the office to the cloud, marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand. Building on our established heritage of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, we operate globally with 2400+ employees in 100+ countries worldwide, with headquarters near Paris, France.

With communications, networking and cloud solutions for business of all sizes, our team of technology experts, service professionals, and 2900+ partners serve more than 830,000 customers worldwide, tailoring and adapting our solutions and services to local requirements. This provides tangible business outcomes through personalized connected experiences for customers and end users.

For more information, visit our website at: http://enterprise.alcatel-lucent.com.

