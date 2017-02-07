Academy Mortgage to License Matic Home Technology

Nationwide lender plans to customize mortgage platform after gaining access to source code

SHERMAN OAKS, CA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Matic Insurance Services, Inc., the nation's leading digital homeowner's insurance agency for mortgage borrowers, announced that Academy Mortgage Corporation has acquired the source code of Matic Home, the company's secure web- and mobile-based platform that allows both lenders and borrowers to manage the mortgage process. By owning the source code, Academy Mortgage will be able to build its own mortgage management platform that is unique to the way it does business.

Fully customizable to the needs of any lender, the Matic Home platform allows loan officers, processors, and borrowers to manage the mortgage process while sending, receiving and signing documents through a seamless online environment. Matic Home provides notifications that keep users and Realtors informed when tasks are pending and when milestones are accomplished. The software also provides a digital loan transaction from application through funding, which results in a better borrower experience and a shorter loan process for borrowers.

Matic Home was developed by Matic Insurance Services, one of the nation's fastest-growing insurance agencies. Matic Insurance streamlines the process of closing a mortgage loan by utilizing loan data and state-of-the-art technology to find the best homeowner's policy options for homebuyers from highly rated carriers.

"Academy Mortgage is committed to constantly improving the mortgage process for borrowers," said Academy Mortgage CIO Dan Richards. "Acquiring the source code for Matic Home will allow us to own the customer experience without having to rely on a third-party vendor. Since our decision, we have been particularly impressed with flexibility of the platform as well as the expertise and assistance of Matic's development team through code transfer."

"Matic Home is of the greatest value when it is customized to fit a lender's specific business needs and workflows," said Ben Madick, co-founder of Matic. "As self-driven, digital mortgages continue to gain popularity, our technology can help a lender like Academy Mortgage go quickly to market with its own branded customer experience."

"Matic Home was designed specifically to meet borrower demand for a seamless mortgage experience while giving lenders a platform on which to build long-term success," said Matic CEO Aaron Schiff. "We are thrilled to license the fruits of our hard work with a forward-thinking lender such as Academy Mortgage."

About Matic Insurance Services

Matic Insurance Services, Inc. provides consumers with easy access to homeowner's insurance by empowering them to purchase policies online from within the mortgage ecosystem in minutes. The company's software is accessible through its mortgage lending and servicing clients as well as through third-party platforms. Matic was founded in 2014 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California. For more information, visit www.MaticInsurance.com.

About Academy Mortgage Corporation

Academy Mortgage is one of the top independent purchase lenders in the country as ranked in the 2015 CoreLogic Marketrac Report. For more information, visit www.academymortgage.com.