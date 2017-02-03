AcademyHealth Joins MITRE's CMS Alliance To Modernize Healthcare

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - The CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare (CAMH), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) operated by The MITRE Corporation, has announced a new partnership with AcademyHealth, a non-profit professional organization dedicated to improving health and the health system by supporting the production and use of evidence to inform policy and practice.

The partnership will support efforts to ensure that the latest and best evidence informs the alliance's work to confront some of the nation's toughest challenges related to health and health information technology at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

Building on the two organizations' missions for healthcare transformation, AcademyHealth's work in moving evidence into action will support CAMH's efforts to examine policy changes and their impact and to accelerate the pace of translating scientific discoveries into practice.

"We are delighted to be part of this alliance working to transform our healthcare system," said Lisa Simpson, AcademyHealth President and CEO. "The overlap in our missions makes this a natural partnership and we are excited to work together to get actionable evidence into the hands of decision makers when and how they need it to improve health and healthcare."

CAMH develops partnerships with private industry, health systems and academia to address a range of business, policy, technology, and operational challenges, with the goal of achieving large-scale connected integration, and transforming the health sector into a health system. As the only broadly healthcare-focused FFRDC, CAMH supports many of the complex analysis and critical thinking requirements that encompass the business, policy, technology, and operational interests across CMS and HHS.

Kim Warren, CAMH Acting Director, said AcademyHealth's commitment to cross-disciplinary and cross-sector collaboration aligned with the alliance's broad healthcare focus. "We welcome their expertise in engaging and collaborating with diverse stakeholders and look forward to working alongside them to forge a health system that delivers more value and higher quality."

About CAMH and MITRE

The CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare (CAMH), sponsored by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), is an FFRDC operated by The MITRE Corporation, a not-for-profit chartered to work in the public interest. CAMH serves as an objective, independent adviser to CMS, other Department of Health and Human Services agencies, and other federal partners with health missions.

About AcademyHealth

AcademyHealth is a leading national organization serving the fields of health services and policy research and the professionals who produce and use this important work. Together with our members, we offer programs and services that support the development and use of rigorous, relevant and timely evidence to increase the quality, accessibility, and value of health care, to reduce disparities, and to improve health. A trusted broker of information, AcademyHealth brings stakeholders together to address the current and future needs of an evolving health system, inform health policy, and translate evidence into action. Learn more at www.academyhealth.org and follow us on Twitter @AcademyHealth.