Acadian Timber Corp.: Notice-Annual Meeting and 2017 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) -

Annual Meeting 2017 First Quarter Conference Call Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017 Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Time: 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

You are invited to participate in the live Webcast presentation of Acadian Timber Corp.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders at www.acadiantimber.com on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). This presentation will be archived for future reference.

You are also invited to participate in Acadian Timber Corp.'s 2017 First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released after market close on May 3, 2017 and will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under "Press Releases". The First Quarter Conference Call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the First Quarter Conference Call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA), or for overseas calls, please dial +1-604-638-5340 at approximately 12:50 p.m. For those unable to participate in the First Quarter Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight June 4, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 (code: 1335).

If you have any questions about the Conference Call, please contact Jon Syrnyk, Investor Relations at +1-604-661-9622 or jsyrnyk@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is the second largest timberland operator in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 100 regional customers. Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.