Acasti Pharma to Present CaPre Omega-3 Bridging Study Results at National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)(TSX VENTURE:ACST) today announced that company researchers have been invited to present the CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid) bridging study results in a poster presentation at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia, May 18-21, 2017. Acasti will present the results of its 'Phase 1, Single-Dose, Comparative Bioavailability Study of CaPre, a novel Omega-3 Derived from Krill Oil and Lovaza® under Fasting and Fed Conditions.'

"The selection of CaPre data for a poster presentation at this key medical meeting underscores the importance of providing the medical community with new information about therapy advancements in the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia," said Pierre Lemieux, Ph.D., Acasti's chief operating officer. "Data to be presented will highlight Acasti's commitment to providing hypertriglyceridemia patients and treating physicians with a well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that may also have a positive impact on the major lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk."

Acasti has successfully completed two Phase 1 and two Phase 2 clinical trials with CaPre for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. The outcome of the recent End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed that the Phase 3 program is on track to start late 2017.

About CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid)

Acasti's prescription drug candidate, CaPre, is a highly purified omega-3 phospholipid concentrate derived from krill oil and is being developed to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, a metabolic condition that contributes to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and pancreatitis. Its omega-3s, principally EPA and DHA, are either "free" or bound to phospholipids that help them to be better absorbed into the body. This allows for enhanced bioavailability and EPA and DHA blood levels compared to the "esterified" fish-oil omega-3 options such as LOVAZA.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a potentially best-in-class cardiovascular

drug, CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The corporation's strategy is to initially develop and commercialize CaPre for the three to four million patients in the U.S. with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Since its founding in 2008, Acasti Pharma has focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the major blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk. For more information, visit www.acastipharma.com.

