Accelerated Growth Creating New Opportunities for Equian

2 acquisitions, 4 new offices opened, and another Inc. 5000 award wrap up Q3

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Several new opportunities have been availed to the now 1,600 Equian team members due to the companies' continued accelerated growth including acquisitions, additional office location expansions, and recognition by Inc. 5000.

Acquisitions finalized include First Recovery Group (FRG) in Southfield, Michigan and Arbor Health in Franklin, Kentucky. FRG further expands Equian's government healthcare subrogation footprint and Arbor Health adds to the expertise and scale in data mining services.

In addition to the successful acquisitions, record organic growth created the need for four new offices which opened in Golden, Colorado; Montgomery, Alabama; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Chicago, Illinois further expanding Equian's national footprint.

To top off the quarter, Inc. 5000 magazine unveiled its annual list of fastest growing companies in America to include Equian for the seventh year running. Equian has ranked among the top private healthcare companies by Inc. 5000 and in the overall ranking of all industries from 2010-2017. Equian's profile for the past 7 years can be found on https://www.inc.com/profile/equian.

"Our accelerated growth reflects our team's commitment and passion to serving our customers through our execution and performance," said Scott Mingee, CEO of Equian. "This performance, in turn creates career opportunities for our employees and more job opportunities in our key markets for people who share our passion." Mike Morrison, CRO adds, "There is a lot to celebrate and a lot still to do in Q4. Our R&D team has also been very busy, so be on the lookout for new product offerings coming soon. This is an exciting time for the Equian team and our customers."

About Equian

Equian is a leading end-to-end payment integrity organization. The company manages over $300 billion in claims data annually on their innovative platform designed to assist clients by avoiding, identifying, pricing, analyzing clinical codes, and ultimately recovering inaccurate transactions in the complex environments of healthcare, workers compensation, and property & casualty markets. Equian acts on data to pay the right party, the right amount, at the right time delivering over $2 billion annually in actionable savings throughout the payment spectrum.