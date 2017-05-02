Accelerated and MACH Networks Partner to Bring Enhanced M2M Solutions-as-a-Service to SMBs and Enterprise Customers

MACH Networks will offer Accelerated's full product line of cellular (4G LTE) networking equipment as part of their new M2M Solutions-as-a-Service offerings

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Accelerated, a provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment, today announces MACH Networks, a leading provider of enterprise-class M2M and IOT Solutions-as-a-Service, as its newest reseller partner.

Leveraging its experience and partnership with major tier-1 wireless carriers, including AT&T and Verizon Wireless, MACH Networks will complement Accelerated's mission of delivering bundled service offerings with its line of LTE routers.

"We are very excited to partner with MACH Networks, as the company's ability to deliver fully managed wireless failover solutions, as well as primary LTE solutions, helps us better support our carrier and security partners," said Tom Butts, CEO and founder of Accelerated. "MACH Networks will help fill a critical gap to help our partners who would like to offer M2M solutions to their customers, but do not have the resources to support billing the monthly data plans, managing M2M routers, monitoring usage, and providing Private Network services."

Accelerated's LTE routers are a perfect complement to existing network infrastructure for continued cellular business continuity. The 6350-SR and 6300-CX are great solutions for delivering fast-to-market, easy-to-deploy cloud managed solutions in applications where utilizing a customer's wireline network is not possible. Supported applications include business continuity, digital signage, kiosks, and video surveillance. When supported by MACH Networks' enterprise-class services and support, Accelerated's products boast enhanced reliability and connectivity.

"MACH is looking forward to working with Accelerated to provide industry leading Solutions-as-a-Service for business continuity and other M2M applications. By combining Accelerated's best-in-class routers with 4G LTE service on the nation's largest, fastest 4G LTE networks along with remote monitoring, management, and ongoing technical support from MACH Networks, we expect to set the new standard for Machine-to-Machine Fully Managed Solutions," said Don Ochoa, CEO of MACH Networks. "Accelerated has figured out how to deliver an enterprise class 4G LTE router product at a price point that is certain to disrupt the market, enabling MACH Networks to offer comprehensive, fully managed solutions for a fixed monthly fee, with no upfront capital required."

To learn more about Accelerated, visit https://accelerated.com/. To learn more about MACH Networks, visit http://www.machnetworks.com/.

About Accelerated:

Accelerated is an enterprise-grade provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment for primary or backup networking applications. Providing the backbone for failover, as well as M2M and IoT solutions, Accelerated delivers cellular continuity and internet access to areas with limited broadband availability. Since the creation of its flagship product in 2006, Accelerated continues to innovate its product line to better meet the needs of customers ranging from retail to manufacturing in today's increasingly connected world.

About MACH Networks:

MACH Networks is a leading provider of enterprise class Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Solutions-as-a-Service for SMBs and large enterprises. MACH provides 4G LTE connectivity for a wide range of M2M applications including ATMs & Kiosks, Business Continuity, Digital Signage, Industrial Automation, Transportation, and Video Surveillance. As a channel centric M2M solution provider, MACH Networks makes it easy for our partners to sell and support a wide range of end-to-end M2M Solutions-as-a-Service enabling them to share in a Monthly Recurring Revenue stream.