Accelerize Inc. Reports Record Full Year 2016 Revenue of $23.8 Million With Monthly Recurring License Fees Increasing 25% Year-Over-Year

Net loss narrows by $2.4 million to ($3.8 million) while full year Adjusted EBITDA reached ($0.4 million) Excluding a one-time litigation settlement expense of $2.2 million, full year Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.8 million Company continued migration to recurring software licensing revenue and focus on technology innovations to its enterprise platform to enable expansion into larger end markets

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ), a leader in marketing technology solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

Accelerize owns and operates CAKE, a marketing technology provider of solutions that track, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing spend, in real-time. CAKE's powerful software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise platform is an industry standard for affiliate networks, advertisers, publishers and agencies to measurably improve campaign performance and return on advertising spend.

Business Highlights for 2016

Continued Growth of Monthly Recurring License Fees, Customers and Platform Usage: Full year 2016 software license fee revenues increased 25% year-over-year to $18.3MM and comprised 77% of total revenue compared to 69% in 2015. Average revenue per customer increased by 5% year-over-year through broader usage of the Company's SaaS platform while the Company progressively transitioned from lower quality revenue streams in the second half of 2016. The Company's revenue was well distributed across its customer base with no single customer representing more than 5% of total revenue in 2016. The Company intends to continue to focus its sales and development efforts on recurring revenue opportunities in larger end-markets.





"Our entire team has made significant strides throughout 2016 to position Accelerize for continued growth in both top and bottom line performance in 2017," said Brian Ross, Chairman CEO of Accelerize. "We have invested heavily in transitioning our business to expand into the multi-billion-dollar Mar-Tech market, while hitting record highs in our revenue, traffic and adjusted EBITDA. We have been laser focused on developing a cutting-edge software product to service this expansive market that is now ripe to move into the digital age. As the shift from traditional to digital marketing continues to grow at a rapid pace, our CAKE enterprise software takes the guesswork out of understanding the customer journey through the use of sophisticated data analytics across the digital spectrum. Simply put, CAKE enables marketers in this multi-billion-dollar industry to optimize digital ad spend and marketing performance in order to drive revenue growth and improve their bottom line results. As we move through 2017, our technology innovation and increased demand for our product provide a solid platform for growth and we are committed to delivering improved performance to build lasting value for our stockholders for years to come."

Financial Highlights for FY 2016

Revenues: Total revenues for fiscal 2016 rose to a record $23.8MM, an 11% increase from revenues of $21.4MM recorded in fiscal 2015. Moreover, revenue derived from the Company's recurring software licensing fees increased by 25% year-over-year. The revenue increase was driven by a 6% increase in the number of customers on the CAKE SaaS platform and a 5% year-over-year increase in average revenue per customer. This reflects the Company's success in adding larger customer opportunities throughout 2016 that progressively grow in overall usage while the Company transitioned from lower-quality and non-recurring revenue streams. The Company expects future revenues to be driven by ongoing organic growth, international expansion, product innovation, as well as increased sales and marketing efforts.

"In 2016 we have begun to see the power of our SaaS business model become evident throughout our financials," said Andy Mazzarella, CFO of Accelerize. "In 2016, we have achieved a number of significant financial milestones including record revenue, full year cash flow from operations and record Adjusted EBITDA numbers. At the same time, we transitioned from non-core business revenue and invested in technology improvements that position the Company's enterprise software for much larger market opportunities in the quarters and years to come."

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes its expansion and growth plans and intentions, provides examples for drivers of future revenue growth, and when it uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Accelerize provides financial statements that are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To help understand Accelerize's financial performance the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial measures. The method Accelerize uses to produce non-GAAP financial results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, management has excluded a one-time litigation expense from certain presentations of net loss, operating loss and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, and is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Stock-Based Compensation and Warrant Expenses: The company's compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation and warrants to attract and retain employees and executives. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, stock-based compensation and warrant expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.

ACCELERIZE INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,680,127 $ 908,095 Restricted cash 50,000 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debt of $349,535 and $395,147, respectively 2,229,610 1,833,007 Prepaid expenses and other assets 398,187 239,921 Total current assets 4,357,924 2,981,023 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,585,072 and $1,854,351, respectively 2,933,126 1,956,864 Other assets 102,574 124,882 Total assets $ 7,393,624 $ 5,062,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,639,008 $ 2,236,750 Deferred revenues 53,450 10,436 Line of credit, net of unamortized deferred financing cost of $0 and $36,559, respectively 2,038,946 4,598,441 Other short term loan, net of unamortized deferred financing cost of $43,133 and $0, respectively 506,867 - Total current liabilities 5,238,271 6,845,627 Line of credit, net of unamortized deferred financing cost of $429,769 and $0, respectively 4,588,227 - Other liabilities 1,487,500 - Total liabilities 11,313,998 6,845,627 Stockholders' (Deficit): Series A Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 54,000 shares authorized; None issued and outstanding. - - Series B Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 1,946,000 shares authorized; None issued and outstanding. - - Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 63,415,254 and 65,069,327 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 63,414 65,068 Additional paid-in capital 25,211,737 23,440,366 Accumulated deficit (29,118,196 ) (25,266,612 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,329 ) (21,680 ) Total stockholders' deficit (3,920,374 ) (1,782,858 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 7,393,624 $ 5,062,769

ACCELERIZE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Revenues: $ 23,753,446 $ 21,396,952 Cost of revenue 8,230,420 6,494,339 Gross Profit 15,523,026 14,902,613 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,023,879 4,629,419 Sales and marketing 3,606,875 7,360,397 General and administrative 8,343,849 8,998,512 Litigation settlement * 2,200,000 - Total operating expenses 18,174,603 20,988,328 Operating income (loss) (2,651,577 ) (6,085,715 ) Other income (expense): Other (loss) income 20,833 88,561 Other expense (1,220,840 ) (266,884 ) Total other expenses (1,200,007 ) (178,323 ) Net loss $ (3,851,584 ) $ (6,264,038 ) *One-time litigation settlement

ACCELERIZE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,851,584 ) $ (6,264,038 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 761,276 1,338,667 Impairment of fixed assets 273,859 - Amortization of deferred financing cost 239,707 41,981 Provision for bad debt (45,612 ) 183,034 Fair value of options and warrants 1,268,097 2,068,397 Loss from litigation settlement 2,200,000 - Non-cash expenses 424,920 - (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets (290 ) 3,501 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (350,991 ) (266,475 ) Prepaid expenses (158,266 ) (35,653 ) Restricted Cash (50,000 ) - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (455,242 ) 1,030,754 Deferred revenues 43,014 (196,039 ) Other assets 22,024 8,106 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 320,912 (2,087,765 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Capitalized software for internal use (1,997,759 ) (1,436,842 ) Capital expenditures (20,206 ) (152,126 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 7,142 11,090 Net cash used in investing activities (2,010,823 ) (1,577,878 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Principal repayments of line of credit (355,835 ) - Proceeds from line of credit 3,003,105 1,735,000 Payment of financing costs (129,678 ) - Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants - 9,587 Net proceeds from issuance of shares of Common Stock - 1,852,362 Payments related to issuance of shares of Common Stock - (143,169 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,517,592 3,453,780 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (55,649 ) (10,709 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 772,032 (222,572 )