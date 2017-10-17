Accelize Joins Intel Data Center Program to Enable FPGA Acceleration-as-a-Service for Cloud Computing and Enterprise Data Center Applications

Accelize Programming and Monetization Solution Helps Users Harness The Power of FPGAs for Application Acceleration

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Accelize®, a leading enabler of workload FPGA Acceleration-as-a-Service, today announced it has joined the expanded Intel FPGA Design Solution Network as a key partner to help make FPGA programming accessible to mainstream developers. The Intel Acceleration Stack for Intel® Xeon® CPU with FPGAs and Intel® Programmable Acceleration Card (Intel PAC) with Intel® Arria® 10 GX FPGA will be tightly integrated into the Accelize solution -- including QuickPlay® and QuickStore®, delivering an easy-to-use experience with Intel FPGAs in the enterprise or the cloud for development of FPGA accelerator functions.

"By connecting users with cloud service and IP providers with a seamless workflow, Accelize addresses the key technical and business challenges of using FPGAs for application acceleration," said Karl Freund, Sr. Analyst, Machine Learning and HPC at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Accelize's design environment and App Store-like business model can deliver impressive performance gains to users who are new to FPGAs."

Accelize empowers the widespread adoption of FPGAs in the cloud by making FPGA accelerator functions easier to design and use. The Accelize offering will natively support the new Intel Acceleration Stack and Intel PAC so users can target their board with QuickPlay. Partners of Accelize will automatically be able to have their solutions working on the Intel PAC with virtually no effort.

Accelize's unique monetization solutions enables organizations to harness the power of FPGAs for application acceleration. "Accelize helps deliver both the technical and business benefits of leveraging FPGAs in the cloud by enabling an easy-to-use FPGA development experience and optimized integration of accelerator functions and IP cores," said Reynette Au, VP of Marketing for Programmable Solutions Group of Intel. "We are happy to have Accelize as an early partner to bring FPGA acceleration to a growing audience of users."

The Accelize QuickPlay software-defined FPGA development platform enables software developers to create and customize FPGA accelerators seamlessly and efficiently regardless of their FPGA expertise while leveraging a growing number of high-value, third party IP cores (hardware libraries) from QuickStore. QuickStore is a marketplace for IP cores and complete FPGA accelerator functions that offers a unique pay-per-use model for accelerators to be sold as a service on Cloud Service Providers' FPGA instances.

"Intel is uniquely positioned to drive the adoption of FPGAs in data center applications and in the cloud. This new hardware and software platform solution is a significant testimonial to Intel's commitment to do so, and we are excited to be part of it," said Jean-Yves Brena, CEO of Accelize. "Accelize is focused on helping Cloud Service Providers and IP developers leverage the benefits of FPGAs in the cloud by ensuring an open marketplace for FPGA accelerator functions and extended ecosystem of IP providers. Our solution and business model are built around a paradigm shift in how FPGAs are used in the cloud today. Partnering with Intel in this space speeds our progress and will help process the next generation of data center workloads that will truly transform lives and businesses."

About Accelize

Accelize, a spinoff of PLDA Group, is focused on accelerating the adoption of FPGAs in the Cloud. With its QuickPlay software-defined FPGA development environment, QuickStore pay-per-use marketplace and QuickAlliance network of 3rd party accelerators and IP cores, Accelize is enabling FPGA Acceleration-as-a-service for Cloud Service Providers and developers looking to create, deploy, and monetize FPGA accelerators in IT infrastructures. For more information, visit www.accelize.com.

Accelize, QuickPlay, QuickStore and QuickAlliance are trademarks of PLDA Group.

Intel, Xeon and Arria are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

