Accellion Named to KMWorld's 2017 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management

Sixth Consecutive Year of Recognition on the KMWorld 100

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Accellion, Inc., the leading provider in hybrid and private cloud secure content collaboration, today announced it has been named to KMWorld Magazine's "100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management," for the sixth consecutive year.

This distinction follows Accellion's inclusion in KMWorld's Trend-Setting Products of 2016, recognizing Accellion's secure content collaboration platform, kiteworks, as one of a unique set of products "designed, developed and perfectly timed to fill a niche in the marketplace before users are even aware that such functionality and flexibility have been missing."

"The need for organizations to enhance the customer experience and increase efficiencies while ensuring the highest levels of data security and compliance has never been greater," commented Andy Feit, Chief Marketing Officer at Accellion. "Accellion is singularly qualified to secure content and workflows with the outside world, transforming the way employees collaborate with customers, partners and other stakeholders. We're very pleased KMWorld shares a similar view of evolving enterprise requirements and it's an honor to once again be included in the KMWorld 100."

The kiteworks content collaboration platform offers organizations and their external partners a secure means to collaborate on enterprise content, whether it is stored on premises or in the cloud. Integration with Microsoft SharePoint, SharePoint Online, Office 365, OneDrive, OpenText, Documentum, Box and other systems provides a consistent way for users to easily access, edit and share content, from any device or location. For organizations working with sensitive information, including those in highly regulated industries, kiteworks addresses the critical factors in demonstrating compliance, delivering the security, control and visibility necessary as external users become part of business processes.

KMWorld's prestigious "100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management" list recognizes companies that have played an innovative role in the creation, enhancement and definition of the knowledge management market. The list is compiled by knowledge management practitioners, theorists, analysts, vendors and customers.

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge management, content management, and document management markets. KMWorld informs its more than 40,000 subscribers about the components and processes -- and related success stories -- that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc.

About Accellion

Accellion, Inc. enables enterprise organizations to collaborate on content with external partners securely via private cloud. Enterprises can leave existing content where it belongs, and extend it to the outside world without having to migrate content or disrupt their business workflows. Accellion's solutions are used by more than 15 million users and 2,500 of the world's leading corporations and government agencies including Procter & Gamble; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Cargill; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Accellion's Blog.

Accellion and kiteworks are registered trademarks of Accellion, Inc. in the US and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.