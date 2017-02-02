Accenture, CME Group and TMX Group Join Leading Blockchain Trade Association

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world's leading blockchain trade association, is pleased to announce the addition of three new market leading companies to its membership to help educate, promote and accelerate the adoption of blockchain-enabled technologies.

Accenture ( NYSE : ACN), CME Group ( NASDAQ : CME) and TMX Group ( TSE : X) are among an array of new Chamber members that have joined the roster of influential industry participants over the past year. This includes a wide range of small and large participants committed to innovating with or investing in the blockchain ecosystem.

"It's been inspiring to see the Chamber's membership grow into such a prestigious global business community," said Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. "The diverse expertise and market leadership that these new members bring to the table is invaluable, and their support will help drive our policy efforts forward in Washington, D.C. and beyond."

"The prospects for blockchain use in large-scale enterprise IT systems are becoming more and more vivid," said David Treat, managing director of Accenture's financial services industry blockchain practice. "With protoypes heading out of labs and into production within regulated sectors like banking, capital markets, insurance and healthcare, industry-regulators are studying the opportunities and challenges this technology presents to traditional compliance frameworks. Accenture is committed to supporting these efforts by leveraging our expertise across the company -- from regulation to innovation -- to make blockchain a reality for our clients. The mission of the Chamber of Digital Commerce is well aligned to these goals and we are very pleased to be part of it."

"As a leading global financial institution, we are pleased to support the Chamber's work to drive appropriate policy around blockchain technology innovation. We look forward to working with the Chamber and its esteemed members to grow this important area of fintech," said Rumi Morales, CME Group Executive Director, CME Ventures, and Chamber of Digital Commerce Advisory Board Member.

"We are proud to join the Chamber of Digital Commerce," said John Lee, Vice-President, Innovation and Enterprise Delivery, TMX Group. "As TMX's digital strategy takes shape, this is an excellent opportunity to collaborate and partner with the Chamber and its members to position Canada as a global leader in the adoption of blockchain-based technology and other digital assets."

As blockchain and distributed ledger technologies re-imagine global finance and commerce, strategic engagement with the public policy community has become a key element for continued growth and innovation. On March 15-16, 2017, the Chamber is hosting its annual DC Blockchain Summit in partnership with Georgetown University Center for Financial Markets and Policy, where industry and government leaders from around the world will discuss the future state of this transformative technology.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce: The Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world's leading trade association dedicated to promoting the understanding, acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber is the founder of the Smart Contracts Alliance, the Blockchain Alliance, the Global Blockchain Forum and many other key industry initiatives. For more information, please visit DigitalChamber.org or follow us on Twitter: @ChamberDigital.