"Access Health" features I-REMOVE in Segment on "The Power of Plant-Based Supplements"

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - I-REMOVE™ by bmiSMART™ was the focus of a special segment on "Access Health®" airing on Lifetime Television®.

"Access Health" is a nationally syndicated health and wellness series created to empower women with healthier living. "The Power of Plant-Based Supplements" centers on I-REMOVE as a viable tool to counteract the dreaded "yo-yo," where dieters lose weight quickly, only to gain it back.

I-REMOVE, is a plant-based weight loss supplement that has undergone pharmaceutical-grade clinical research, with highly favorable outcomes. Research participants lost up to three times more weight using I-REMOVE with a reduced-calorie diet, compared to those who only dieted.

The active ingredient, Litramine™, is a patented formula derived from prickly pear cactus (Opuntia ficus indica) and acacia gum (Gum Arabic) fibers. It's designed to reduce overall calories by helping users absorb less of the fat in foods they eat.

Litramine has been the number-one-selling weight-loss formula in Europe for the last five years. It only recently became available to North Americans when bmiSMART launched I-REMOVE in the U.S. last year.

"Access Health" host Ereka Vetrini sat down with bmiSMART executives David Mastroianni (managing director) and Holly Tully (vice president of marketing), to discuss how I-REMOVE can be an effective tool to lose weight and keep it off.

The product is uniquely positioned to combat "yo-yo" dieting because it is simple to use, offers great flexibility, and does not cause harm with ongoing use. It works in conjunction with a user's chosen weight loss plan and can improve its effectiveness and sustainability for the long term.

"It's ok to get some help along your weight loss journey, whether it's a personal trainer, a nutritionist, or a great product to help give you a little edge at the time you need it the most," said Tully. "You really want to make smart and educated choices and not be seduced by the quick-fix solutions."

The full segment can be viewed at https://youtu.be/nP-RpqRI3m8

"The Power of Plant-Based Supplements" first appeared on "Access Health" January 18, 2017, 7:30-8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. It will be re-aired through National Broadcast Syndication on major U.S. networks in daytime spots through June. In total, the program is estimated to reach more than 185 million households.

About InQpharm

The consumer weight wellness brand bmiSMART was launched in 2016 by InQpharm North America, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

InQpharm™ is a global life sciences company active in consumer and animal health, developing best in class healthcare solutions based on its proprietary bioactive-based platform technologies. InQpharm is part of the Zaluvida Group, which focuses on companies that discover and develop natural compounds with therapeutic properties for consumer health, animal health and crop science applications. With offices in Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Malaysia, and the USA, Zaluvida's activities and customers span more than 55 countries worldwide. Visit Zaluvida.com for additional information.

About "Access Health"

Airing on LIFETIME on select Wednesdays at 7:30 am (ET/PT). Access Health® is a powerful and engaging half-hour health and wellness series premiering on the Lifetime® channel, anchored by a panel of three renowned experts who tackle the important fitness, medical and nutrition topics of the day. The show educates and entertains with ideas on the best ways to get your body moving, revolutionary cuisine and the newest medical practices, all to empower women and give them access to healthier living.

