AccessData also releases enhanced version of Summation® e-discovery legal review tool

LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - AccessData Group, a leading provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, today announced the release of

AD eDiscovery 6.2®, a new version of its software platform that helps corporate customers better mitigate risk, ensure compliance, improve incident response efficiency and reduce overall data processing costs.

"The new version of AD eDiscovery features an innovative HTML 5 dashboard -- developed based on specific customer feedback -- that provides users with a single, comprehensive window into the status of collection, processing, litigation holds and document review," said Victor Limongelli, chief executive officer of AccessData.

AD eDiscovery 6.2 also includes a 22 percent increase in processing speed, enhanced password decryption support for various Internet browser applications, agent support for multiple computer operating systems and increased scalability.

AD eDiscovery better equips corporate IT and corporate legal teams with the needed software platform to efficiently and seamlessly conduct data collection, enterprise search, preservation, litigation holds, data processing, early data assessment and complete legal review.

Summation® 6.2

In addition, Limongelli announced the rollout of the new 6.2 version of Summation, a web-based e-discovery review solution that will deliver significant gains in data processing speed. Summation supports the post-data collection stages of the e-discovery process and enables secure collaboration, regardless of where any member of the litigation team is located.

Earlier this month, AccessData released new versions of its digital forensics software products, AD Lab 6.2, FTK® 6.2 and AD Enterprise 6.2. The latest version of AD Lab takes advantage of more distributed processing engines to enable users to process digital evidence four times faster than before.

For more information about the new versions of AccessData's e-discovery or digital forensics software products, please click here.

About AccessData

Whether it's for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData® offers industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For 30 years, AccessData has worked with more than 130,000 customers in law enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world, providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can synergistically work together. The company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on high-growth portfolios. For more information on AccessData, please go to www.accessdata.com.