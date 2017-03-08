AccessData to Host 2017 User Summit in San Diego, May 16 - 19

Conference will feature prestigious keynote speakers, hands-on training and access to leaders

LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - AccessData Group, a leading provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, today announced that it will host its 2017 User Summit from May 16 - 19, at the scenic Catamaran Resort and Spa in San Diego.

The AccessData User Summit is the premier gathering for computer and mobile device forensics, e-discovery and litigation support professionals, all assembled at one conference.

"Our clients are faced with case backlogs, enormous data sizes, and a rapidly changing array of regulatory requirements in the U.S., EU and around the world," said Lori Tyler, Vice President of Marketing at AccessData. "This conference presents a unique opportunity for professionals who use our products to take their investigative expertise to the next level, with interactive sessions and hands-on workshops to learn new techniques that address their challenges."

According to Tyler, the conference will feature a number of influential speakers:

Matt Coatney, Vice President of Services for Exaptive, and an expert in the field of artificial intelligence;

Judge Andrew Peck, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of New York;

Chris Dale, Founder of the eDisclosure Information Project, an influential industry blog regarding the rules and technology of e-discovery;

Ovie Carroll, Director of the Department of Justice Cybercrime Lab;

Chet Hosmer, Founder of Python Forensics, Inc., a non-profit organization focused on open-source investigative technologies; and

Rich Hoffman, Assistant Vice President of Forensics for UnitedLex, and a recognized forensic expert in the International Court of Justice.

New sessions continue to be added to the conference agenda, but it already includes a wide range of educational sessions that fall into seven customized tracks depending on each attendee's area of responsibility and level of experience, with basic and advanced courses including Computer and Mobile Forensics, Incident Response and Legal.

There are special discounts available to anyone who registers during the "early-bird" period that runs until March 31. AccessData has also secured a special government per diem rate for public sector employees. For more information or to register for the AccessData 2017 User Summit, please click here.

