Accessibility is No Worry for Website Security

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Companies needing to bring their websites into accessibility compliance commonly worry that making the necessary changes would reduce the security of their online presence. In reality, though, if disability accommodations are handled correctly, they will not impact web security.

Making a web site universally accessible does not mean dismantling security steps; rather, it means building those same steps in a way that allows those who are impaired to use them effectively. This can mean using alternate text or audio to confirm a user's identity instead of non-text content (also known as a "captcha"). Companies can also maintain security with input assistance, which helps safeguard sensitive data while also accommodating those who might struggle with that input.

Knowing these options can afford organizations reassurance that their websites can be secure while also being universally accessible. For more, please visit https://www.boia.org/blog/does-website-accessibility-affect-internet-security

About the Bureau of Internet Accessibility:

Mobile and Web site compliance is a requirement, but trying to understand the WCAG 2.0 Guidelines and how they relate to ADA, ACAA, OCR, AODA, Section 508 and other compliance requirements, can be confusing. The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) has been helping eliminate the accessibility digital divide since 2001. The organization's reports, tools, and services have assisted businesses in improving, maintaining, and proving the accessibility of their websites. With services that include self-help tools, audits, training, remediation and implementation support, BoIA has the experience and expertise to ensure that accessibility efforts are worthwhile and successful. For more information, visit www.BoIA.org.