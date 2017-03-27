Accident Fund Insurance Company of America Recognizes 45 Top-Performing Agencies Nationwide with its 2016 President's Club Award

LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is proud to recognize its President's Club Award honorees. President's Club qualifications for 2016 included written premium exceeding $2 million, a cumulative loss ratio of 50 percent or less, and premium retention of 82 percent or higher.

"These agencies showed great commitment and dedication to delivering our products and showing our value to their customers. Accident Fund had an incredible year in 2016, and it is due in large part to their great work," said Al Gileczek, president of Accident Fund. "We deeply appreciate their continued support, ongoing feedback and valued insight into the individual needs of their clients, and we look forward to a long working relationship with each of them."

Accident Fund is proud to honor these 2016 President's Club Award recipients:

Allied Insurance Managers, Inc. - Rochester Hills, Mich.

Arthur J. Gallagher RMS, Inc., Grand Rapids, Mich.

Berends Hendricks Stuit Insurance Agency, Inc. - Grandville, Mich.

Brown & Brown of Detroit, Inc. - Sterling Heights, Mich.

Buiten & Associates, LCC Division T & S - Grand Rapids, Mich.

Cambridge P & C, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company - Livonia, Mich.

Capital Insurance Group - Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Combined Agents of America LLC -- Austin, Texas

Correll Insurance Group, Inc. - Spartanburg, S.C.

David Chapman Agency - Lansing, Mich.

Diebold Agency Co., Tawas Bay Agency, Inc. - West Branch, Mich.

Great Lakes Agency Services (GLAS) - Escanaba, Mich.

Harold W. Wells & Son, Inc. - Wilmington, N.C.

HMP Insurance - Memphis, Tenn.

HUB International Midwest - Grand Rapids, Mich.

Insight Risk Management, LLC - Cordova, Tenn.

Insurance & Risk Managers - Brookhaven, Miss.

Ieuter Insurance Group - Midland, Mich.

InPro Insurance Group, Inc. - Troy, Mich.

ISU Insurance Services of San Francisco - San Francisco, Calif.

J.A. Price Agency, Inc. - Eden Prairie, Minn.

J. Smith Lanier, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Co. - West Point, Ga.

Kapnick & Co., Inc. - Adrian, Mich.

Mid-Atlantic Insurance/PUI Insurance Agency - Richmond, Va.

Oakland Companies - Clarkston, Mich.

Peoples First Insurance - Rock Hill, S.C.

Peterson McGregor & Associates - Traverse City, Mich.

PSA Insurance, Inc. - Hunt Valley, Md.

Ralph C. Wilson Agency, Inc. - Southfield, Mich.

RJF, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company - Minneapolis, Minn.

Rosenfeld Einstein, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company - Greenville, S.C.

Shafer Insurance Agency, Inc. - Knoxville, Tenn.

Southern Risk Insurance Services, LLC - Anderson, S.C.

Sunstar Insurance Group, LLC - Mission, Kan.

The Christiansen Group, Inc. - Minnetonka, Minn.

The Huttenlocher Group - Waterford, Mich.

The Larkin Group - Traverse City, Mich.

Total Insurance Plus, LLC - Cary, N.C.

TriSure Corporation - Raleigh, N.C.

TrueNorth Companies, L.C. - Cedar Rapids, Iowa

UNICO Group - Lincoln, Neb.

Unland Co. - Pekin, Ill.

Van Wyk Risk Solutions - Grand Rapids, Mich.

VAST - Marquette, Mich.

VTC Insurance Group - Troy, Mich.

About Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is a member of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary of AF Group.

About AF Group

Founded in 1912, AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company conducting business through its brands: Accident Fund, United Heartland, CompWest and Third Coast Underwriters.