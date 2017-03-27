Accident Fund Insurance Company of America Recognizes 45 Top-Performing Agencies Nationwide with its 2016 President's Club Award

SOURCE: AF Group
March 27, 2017 15:45 ET
LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is proud to recognize its President's Club Award honorees. President's Club qualifications for 2016 included written premium exceeding $2 million, a cumulative loss ratio of 50 percent or less, and premium retention of 82 percent or higher.
"These agencies showed great commitment and dedication to delivering our products and showing our value to their customers. Accident Fund had an incredible year in 2016, and it is due in large part to their great work," said Al Gileczek, president of Accident Fund. "We deeply appreciate their continued support, ongoing feedback and valued insight into the individual needs of their clients, and we look forward to a long working relationship with each of them."
Accident Fund is proud to honor these 2016 President's Club Award recipients:
About Accident Fund Insurance Company of AmericaAccident Fund Insurance Company of America is a member of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary of AF Group.
About AF GroupFounded in 1912, AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company conducting business through its brands: Accident Fund, United Heartland, CompWest and Third Coast Underwriters.
Contact: Bob Lapinski (517) 708-5664 or (517) 331-4890bob.lapinski@AccidentFund.com AFGroupInsurance.com
