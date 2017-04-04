Acclaimed Author Ottessa Moshfegh to Speak at SNHU's MFA Summer Residency

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Acclaimed author Ottessa Moshfegh is scheduled to speak at this year's summer residency at the Mountainview Grand Resort. A frequent contributor to The Paris Review, Moshfegh has published six stories in the journal since 2012. Fence Books published her novella McGlue in 2014. Her novel Eileen was published by Penguin Press in August 2015 and received positive reviews. The book was shortlisted for the 2016 Man Booker Prize and received the 2016 Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award. A collection of short stories Homesick for Another World was published in January 2017. Moshfegh is the recipient of the Wallace Stegner Fellowship at Stanford University.

Praise for Ottessa Moshfegh:

"Eileen is a remarkable piece of writing, always dark and surprising, sometimes ugly and occasionally hilarious. Its first-person narrator is one of the strangest, most messed-up, most pathetic -- and yet, in her own inimitable way, endearing -- misfits I've encountered in fiction. Trust me, you have never read anything remotely like Eileen." -- Washington Post

"Eileen is anything but generic. Eileen is as vivid and human as they come . . . Moshfegh . . . writes beautiful sentences. One after the other they unwind -- playful, shocking, wise, morbid, witty, searingly sharp. The beginning of this novel is so impressive, so controlled yet whimsical, fresh and thrilling, you feel she can do anything . . . There is that wonderful tension between wanting to slow down and bathe in the language and imagery, and the impulse to race to see what happens, how it happens." -- The New York Times Book Review

"The great power of this book, which won the PEN/Hemingway debut fiction award . . . is that Eileen is never simply a literary gargoyle; she is painfully alive and human, and Ottessa Moshfegh writes her with a bravura wildness that allows flights of expressionistic fantasy to alternate with deadpan matter of factness . . . As an evocation of physical and psychological squalor, Eileen is original, courageous and masterful." -- The Guardian