Acclaimed British novelist Zia Haider Rahman to Join SNHU MFA as Visiting Faculty

The Low-Residency MFA in Fiction and Non-Fiction at Southern New Hampshire University is pleased to announce that acclaimed British novelist Zia Haider Rahman will be joining the faculty during two residencies at the Mountain View Grand Resort and two semesters, taking on one student each semester.

Rahman's debut novel, In the Light of What We Know, was published in 2014 to international critical acclaim, earning high praise from literary critics such as James Wood, Louise Adler, Amitava Kumar, Joyce Carol Oates, and Wendy Lesser. In August 2015, Rahman was awarded the prestigious James Tait Black Memorial Prize, Britain's oldest literary prize. In 2016 he was the recipient of the inaugural International Ranald McDonald prize.

Rahman joined Maureen Freely and Antonia Fraser, Vicky Featherstone and Peter Stothard as a judge of the 2016 PEN Pinter Prize, which was established in 2009 by English PEN in memory of Nobel Laureate playwright and poet Harold Pinter. Rahman has also been awarded a 2017 fellowship by New America. The New America Fellows program supports journalists, producers, practitioners, and scholars whose work enhances the public conversation about the most pressing issues of our day.

Praise for In the Light of What We Know:

"Remarkable … an adventure story of sorts, echoing not only the canonical Heart of Darkness but F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby … the novels of dislocation and inquiry of Graham Greene and W.G. Sebald, and … the spy novels of John le Carré … a novel of ideas, a compendium of epiphanies, paradoxes, and riddles … one is moved to think of Thomas Mann's The Magic Mountain … this powerful debut … is a unique work of fiction bearing witness to much that is unspeakable in human relationships as in international relations."

-Joyce Carol Oates, The New York Review of Books

"A dazzling debut" … "Astonishingly achieved" … "a deep and subtle storyteller, with a very good eye for dramatic detail" … "Isn't this kind of thinking-worldly and personal, abstract and concrete, essayistic and dramatic-exactly what the novel is for? How it justifies itself as a form? … In the Light of What We Know is what Salman Rushdie once called an 'everything novel.' It is wide-armed, hospitable, disputatious, worldly, cerebral. Ideas and provocations abound on every page"

-James Wood, The New Yorker