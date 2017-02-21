ACCO Announces Availability of CMOS RF Front-End Module for IoT

Breakthrough integration drives performance and efficiency for cellular connectivity

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - ACCO Semiconductor, Inc., the leader in CMOS RF solutions, today announced the availability of their AC81030, an integrated RF front-end module for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The complete CMOS front-end module offers the first cost-effective solution to economically serve the world market with one device. The high level of integration allows IoT module makers to be faster to market with simpler lower cost designs without sacrificing functionality.

Since the cellular IoT market is in its early growth stage, a wide variety of frequency band and mode requirements exist. Operators are looking to maximize return on their infrastructure investments with IoT solutions that can coexist on existing networks. 3GPP has addressed this by standardizing on several different cellular technologies within LTE. However, each air interface addresses particular market needs, resulting in fragmented requirements for chipsets and RF front-end components. Existing competitive solutions requiring dedicated components for each frequency band resulted in the development of costly customized products for each operator and geographic region.

Developed in collaboration with a leading LTE SoC provider, the ACCO AC81030 enables system-on-chip and IoT module manufacturers to have a single reference design or product SKU that addresses several market segments worldwide. Through economies of scale, better inventory management and a simplified supply chain, solutions based on the ACCO AC81030 reduce the Total Cost of Ownership that is critical to the growth of the cellular IoT market.

"ACCO's integrated RF front-end module has enabled Altair to design the first single-SKU IoT Cat M1 reference design, addressing needs for our customers globally," states Eran Eshed, VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Altair Semiconductor. "We look forward to continuing to work with ACCO as the IoT market expands."

ACCO has developed and patented RF front-end technology for mobile communications devices (power amplifiers and antenna switches) that uses standard complementary-metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) processing. ACCO's breakthrough bulk CMOS cellular power amplifier offers highly linear performance yet can operate at high power without breakdown or degradation, which was previously considered impossible. The use of CMOS in the RF front-end improves functionality at a reduced size and cost for both smart phones and the Internet of Things, as well as leverages the mature, reliable, high volume CMOS supply chain.

"ACCO has uniquely simplified the RF front-end for cellular IoT through CMOS integration, helping to bring IoT devices to market faster and with lower cost," explains Chris Taylor, Director RF & Wireless Components at Strategy Analytics.

"The use of standard CMOS process brings the advantages of Moore's Law to the final non-silicon holdout in cellular IoT solutions, the RF front-end. This allows the entire cellular IoT market to ride the same decreasing cost curve while increasing functionality and reliability, as experienced in the rest of the electronics industry," states Greg Caltabiano, CEO of ACCO

AC81030 Highlights

Standard bulk CMOS process

Low profile LGA package

Complete RF front-end in 4.1x5.8mm

3GPP Cat 0 half duplex, Cat M1 (LTE-M) and Cat NB1 (NB-IOT) support

Integrated cost-effective SAW-less receive filtering

Meets all NS-07 requirements with full output power

About ACCO

ACCO is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing critical RF front-end components, including Multi-mode Multi-band Power Amplifiers (MMPA), manufactured in standard high-volume bulk CMOS processes. While committed to using standard process technologies, ACCO develops solutions that include proprietary devices to allow CMOS to be used for high-power high-linearity precision RF components and solutions. ACCO is headquartered in Silicon Valley with a large R&D presence near Paris, France, and offices throughout Asia, including Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul.

