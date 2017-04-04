Accomplished Security Industry Veteran Marya Munir Joins VIPRE

New Senior Director of Channel Marketing will accelerate growth of the award-winning anti-malware developer's VIPRE Advanced Security solution via its partner community

CLEARWATER, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - VIPRE® today announced that long-time security channel leader Marya Munir has joined as the company's new senior director of channel marketing. Munir brings more than 20 years of IT channel experience to VIPRE and most recently served as director of worldwide partner and alliance marketing at Webroot.

Munir will lead VIPRE's strategic planning, partner enablement, worldwide channel programs, demand generation activities and go-to-market execution for all partners including solution providers, managed service providers and remote monitoring and management (RMM) partners. A well-respected figure in the industry, she has been named to CRN's 'Women of the Channel' three years in a row, as well as to CRN's 'Power 100' in 2015, and the 2014 MSPmentor 250: Top People in Managed Services. At Webroot, she was responsible for recruiting, enabling and retaining over 10,000 partners worldwide. Prior to that, Munir worked for Imation, Qwest Communications, and Avnet Technology Solutions.

"Marya is a creative, experienced strategist and a passionate advocate for solution providers. We are excited for her to lead our channel marketing efforts as we launch our new channel program and VIPRE Advanced Security for Business solution," said Jason Greenwood, chief revenue officer at VIPRE.

VIPRE solution providers offer their clients top-rated, award-winning endpoint security, while accelerating their profits with margins as high as 50%. VIPRE's channel-centric product and pricing strategies enables partners to be even more competitive when pursuing endpoint security deals with more than 250 seats -- with the solution's aggressive MSRP of $12 per seat per year. VIPRE consistently scores 100% block rates and zero false positives in AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Tests, and was recently honored as an AV-Comparatives Top-Rated Product.

"For years, VIPRE has worked with thousands of partners worldwide to provide advanced endpoint security solutions to customers. Our new partner program and new product strategy were developed in concert to help our partners accelerate their security growth, making them more competitive and more profitable," said Munir. "I am very excited to join a channel organization with such a strong focus on partner growth and success."

VIPRE delivers the best protection at the best price. It is the top-rated, award-winning endpoint security product for small and medium businesses, and home users. VIPRE is powered by next-generation advanced machine learning, one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to protect millions of users from ransomware, zero-day attacks, phishing, exploit kits, mobile threats and other malware that easily evade traditional signature-based antivirus. Easy to use, simple to license and available at the best price, VIPRE provides the proactive advanced threat defense all users need to protect their data, and all VIPRE customers receive free U.S.-based technical support. To learn more, visit www.VIPREAntivirus.com.

VIPRE is a product of ThreatTrack Security, Inc., a cybersecurity solutions developer backed by Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.ThreatTrack.com.

