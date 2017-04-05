Account-Based Marketing 101: Live Webinar on Targeting Key Accounts to Drive Revenue

BrainSell, a Boston-based business consultancy and marketing automation experts, will review the hottest new trends in marketing automation -- Account-Based Marketing -- in a free webinar for clients and the general public

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - BrainSell, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, April 13th at 2:00 PM EDT. BrainSell's President, Sonja Fridell and Act-On's Director of Channels, Brandon Contreras will discuss the basics of account-based marketing and how it will benefit your business.

Register here for the webinar: Account-Based Marketing 101

In the webinar, attendees will learn about the advantages of using account-based marketing, including the ability to identify and act on new opportunities, and aligning sales and marketing teams. In addition, attendees will also learn about automated account views, automatically scoring leads at the account level, and nurturing the entire account buying team.

"We're excited to showcase Act-On's account-based marketing capabilities," said Sonja Fridell, BrainSell's President. "Account-based marketing allows you to be laser-focused on the needs of your accounts, so you can market to them effectively. Often times, several people from one company will be on your website, looking at similar things. Account-based marketing allows sales people to identify the highest engaged companies in your funnel, and change behavior towards the most qualified prospects in your funnel."

If you're a marketer, lead generator, or professional looking to learn more about account-based marketing and the tools to make it possible, then this webinar is for you.

For more information and to register for the webinar please visit: Account-Based Marketing 101

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.