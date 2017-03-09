Accurate Home Care, LLC Appoints New President & CEO

OTSEGO, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Accurate Home Care, LLC (AHC) and its majority owner, Generation Growth Capital Fund II, LP (GGC), today announced that Richard "Rick" Bourne has been appointed President & CEO of the company.

Bourne brings a long and distinguished track record to AHC. He most recently was President & CEO of Home Health United in Madison, WI. Prior to that, he was President of Spectrum Medical, Inc., in Great Falls, MT. During his time as leader at Home Health United, he nearly doubled revenues, and he significantly improved organizational infrastructure, capacity, and effectiveness.

"We are excited about the skills and experience that Rick brings to AHC," said Cory Nettles, Managing Director of Generation Growth Capital. "Rick has the perfect background to drive operational improvement and dramatic revenue growth at AHC."

"I am honored to be the next leader of AHC. It is a great company with tremendous potential. I look forward to helping the AHC team further grow the business," said Bourne.

Amy Nelson, the current CEO of AHC and its Founder, will remain with the company as Chief Corporate Development Officer. In this role, Nelson will support Bourne in growing the business and continuing to position AHC as the industry leader in home healthcare.

"I am proud of the company I started and what we have accomplished. I think Rick is the right leader to take our business to the next level. I'm excited to be a part of that future growth," said Nelson.