AccuWeather Expands Partnership with Leading Global Air Quality Provider BreezoMeter

AccuWeather provides critical air quality information and actionable health recommendations to people worldwide, demonstrating their continued commitment to saving and improving lives

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced it has expanded its partnership with BreezoMeter, the leading global air quality analytics provider. The partnership strategically aligns each company's strengths to further improve people's lives by offering one-stop ease for both weather and air quality information.

Real-time BreezoMeter air quality data is now available for clients and partners to integrate into their products and services alongside the most trusted, most accurate weather information and updates from AccuWeather. Access to this innovative air quality content will benefit clients and partners impacted by dangerous air pollution worldwide as they receive exclusive air quality insights, information, and associated health recommendations developed by BreezoMeter and medical experts. Expansion plans include use of BreezoMeter's air quality data in AccuWeather's award-winning apps and AccuWeather.com website worldwide, enhancing users' lives.

BreezoMeter is a big data analytics company delivering dynamic, high-resolution air quality localized down to the city-block, helping smart cities, businesses and individual consumers make informed decisions about air quality impacting health. Since air quality in the same area changes several times a day and is governed by complex dynamics, BreezoMeter combines air quality information with multiple sources of data including satellite, weather, traffic, and other observations, making the information real-time, actionable, and relevant to the user in their day-to-day lives. For example, if a user sees air quality is declining, they can choose to alter the route of their afternoon run or turn on their home air filter in advance. BreezoMeter offers a full suite of air quality information with varying subscriptions to align with clients' air quality service needs.

"AccuWeather never stops surpassing expectations when it comes to providing clients and partners with industry-leading, actionable content," said Jonathan Porter, Vice President of Innovation and Development at AccuWeather. "We are proud to partner with BreezoMeter and bring our users global air quality data, enabling them to quickly and easily take action to improve their health."

"Weather information and air quality data go hand-in-hand, making our partnership with AccuWeather a natural fit for consumers and businesses to learn about these patterns and how to prepare for the day, all in one place," said Ziv Lautman, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at BreezoMeter. "We look forward to bringing awareness to the public about the air quality around them as they wake up and travel around their home or business, ensuring they feel empowered to take their health and surroundings into their own hands."

BreezoMeter's technology utilizes big data infrastructure to continuously gather air quality, weather, satellite and traffic measurements from thousands of sources worldwide, then applies cutting edge dispersion algorithms to calculate air quality in more than 271 million geographical grid points every hour. By providing its clients with innovative and groundbreaking technology to analyze air quality data, AccuWeather continues to be a global pioneer in leading weather innovation. BreezoMeter has been recognized by the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the White House, COP21 and Smart City Expo World Congress for its innovation and focus on air quality around the world.

To learn how your organization can apply and benefit from this data integration and partnership, contact David Mitchell, Vice President of Digital Media at david.mitchell@accuweather.com or 814-769-6225.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smartphones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Established in 1962 by Founder, Chairman, and President Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

About BreezoMeter

BreezoMeter, the world's leading real-time air quality analytics provider, is helping more than 50 million people in 35 countries improve their health and quality of life by providing simple, intuitive and actionable air pollution data. Derived from governmental sensors, satellites, weather patterns, transportation dynamics and other sources, BreezoMeter provides users with accurate and precise air quality data, including pollutant concentrations and forecast, up to the city block. The company offers its data as a service via API to enterprises, from smart home, fitness, cosmetics, and automotive companies to health technology brands.. BreezoMeter's mission is to positively impact its users' daily routines by empowering them to understand their location's air pollution and avoid unhealthy situations. BreezoMeter's technology is integrated with industry leading companies including Current (powered by GE), Cisco, Motorola Solutions, Veolia, LifeMap Solutions, and Dyson.

Visit www.BreezoMeter.com for additional information.