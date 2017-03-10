ACGME Presents Seven Awards at Annual Educational Conference

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Today the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) presented 26 honorees at its Annual Educational Conference with awards, including the DeWitt C. Baldwin Jr. Award presented in partnership with the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, and the Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship presented in partnership with the New York Academy of Medicine.
"This year's awardees demonstrate the innovations and best practices essential to continually improving resident education and patient care. The many outstanding accomplishments realized by the recipients show the contributions of program directors, faculty, residents, fellows, and program coordinators to advance the quality of resident physicians' education," said Thomas J. Nasca, MD, chief executive officer of the ACGME.
The DeWitt C. Baldwin Jr. Award is given to Sponsoring Institutions by the ACGME and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation to recognize institutions with accredited residency/fellowship programs that are exemplary in fostering a respectful, supportive environment for medical education and the delivery of patient care, which leads to the personal and professional development of learners.
The recipients of this year's DeWitt C. Baldwin Jr. Award are:
|Montana Family Medicine
Billings, MT
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Nashville, TN
|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Richmond, VA
The Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship in the Clinical Transaction is given to a young physician by the ACGME and the New York Academy of Medicine to enhance his or her ability to conduct the essential elements of the clinical transaction, capacities required for effective clinical care. The recipient of this year's Barondess Fellowship is:
Reza Sedighi Manesh, MD
Assistant Professor of Medicine
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Baltimore, MD
The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Lead Award is given to designated institutional officials (DIOs) who have demonstrated strong leadership and astute resource management and have encouraged innovation and improvement in residency programs and their Sponsoring Institutions. The recipients of this year's Courage to Lead Award are:
|Madeline Erario, MD, FACP
Inova Fairfax Medical Campus
Falls Church, VA
|Abdulla K. Ghori, MD
MetroHealth Medical Center,
Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland, OH
|Rita M. Patel, MD
UPMC Medical Education
Pittsburgh, PA
The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award is given to program directors who have fostered innovation and improvement in their residency programs and served as exemplary role models for residents. The recipients of this year's Courage to Teach Award are:
|Melvin S. Blanchard, MD, FACP
Internal Medicine
Barnes Jewish Hospital
Washington University School of Medicine
St. Louis, MO
|Vu Q. C. Nguyen, MD, MBA
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Carolinas Medical Center
Carolinas Rehabilitation
Charlotte, NC
|Steven H. Bowman, MD, FACEP
Emergency Medicine
Cook County Health and Hospital System
Chicago, IL
|Jill A. Patton, DO
Internal Medicine
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Park Ridge, IL
|Susie Buchter, MD
Pediatrics
Emory University School of Medicine
Atlanta, GA
|Richard J. Pels, MD
Internal Medicine
Cambridge Health Alliance
Cambrige, MA
|Sharhabeel M. Jwayyed, MD, MS, FACEP, FAAEM
Emergency Medicine
Summa Health
Akron, OH
|Vicki Shanker, MD
Neurology
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Downtown
New York, NY
|Adam I. Levine, MD
Anesthesiology
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York, NY
|William T. Shimeall, MD, MPH, FACP
Internal Medicine
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
National Capital Consortium
Bethesda, MD
The David C. Leach Award is given to residents and fellows who have fostered innovation and improvement in their residency programs, advanced humanism in medicine, and increased efficiency and emphasis on educational outcomes. The recipients of this year's David C. Leach Award are:
|LCDR Samuel D. Frasier, MD, MC, USN
Team member: Lt Col Jacob M. Wessler, MD, FAAP, USAF, MC
Otolaryngology
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Chesapeake, VA
|Aalap C. Shah, MD
Team members: Meghan Flanagan, MD, MPH; Katy Flynn-O'Brien, MD, MPH; Andrew Herstein, MD; Barbara DeWitt, RN; Elizabeth Visco, CRNA
Anesthesiology
University of Washington
Boston, MA
|Gordon Powers, MD
Family Medicine
University of Vermont
Milton, VT
The GME Institutional Coordinator Award is given to an institutional coordinator that demonstrates in-depth knowledge of graduate medical education and the process for internal review. This person skillfully manages the multiple roles of administrator, counselor, enforcer, coordinator, organizer, and scheduler. The recipient of this year's GME Institutional Coordinator Award is:
Richard A. Boggs, MSA
San Antonio Uniformed Health Education Consortium
JBSA Fort Sam Houston, TX
The GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award is given to program coordinators in recognition of their in-depth understanding of the accreditation process, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and projects to improve residency programs. The recipients of this year's GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award are:
|Dennis E. Henson
Urology
VCU Health
Richmond, VA
|Thea Stranger-Najjar
Pediatrics
University of Chicago
Chicago, IL
|Theresa M. Hill, C-TAGME
Orthopaedic Surgery
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
|Terri Trotter
Ophthalmology
Emory University School of Medicine
Atlanta, GA
|Georgina Rink, C-TAGME
Psychiatry
Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
Rochester, MN
The ACGME is proud to honor these exceptional individuals and institutions of the graduate medical community. Through these awards, the ACGME hopes to inspire institutions, DIOs, program directors, residents/fellows, and coordinators to continue their mission to improve health care by advancing the quality of resident physicians' education.
The ACGME Awards Program is accepting nominations for the 2018 awards, through March 31, 2017. More information at http://www.acgme.org/What-We-Do/Initiatives/Awards.
The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 10,000 residency and fellowship programs and approximately 800 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate over 125,000 resident physicians in 150 specialties and subspecialties.
