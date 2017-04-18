Achievers to Host SHRM 2017 Preview Workshop in Toronto

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) -

Achievers Solutions Inc., an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions

Will host the Toronto SHRM 2017 Preview Workshop.

Friday, April 28, 2017 from 7:45 - 11:45 a.m. EST.

190 Liberty Street

Toronto, Ont.

Canada

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-shrm17-preview-workshop-tickets-32572342754.

Hosted by Achievers, the Toronto SHRM 2017 Preview Workshop will offer attendees a sampling of what's on the agenda for the SHRM Annual Conference and Exposition scheduled for June. The half-day event will deliver select program highlights, including the session "Re-inventing What Incentives Mean to a Global Organization" presented by David Brennan, general manager of Achievers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about trending topics in HR in addition to meeting the Canadian SHRM delegation leader and networking.

HR professionals, recruiters and hiring managers who are considering attending the SHRM Annual Conference in New Orleans, La. are encouraged to attend this special event. Tickets can be purchased for 25 Canadian dollars. For full program details and registration information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-shrm17-preview-workshop-tickets-32572342754.

About Achievers

Achievers' Employee Recognition and Rewards solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives by enabling both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement and performance. Visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.