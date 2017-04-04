Company Recognized for Delivery of Superior and Personalized Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Achievers, an industry leader in employee recognition and rewards solutions, was named a winner in two categories -- a silver award for Customer Service Complaints Team of the Year and a bronze award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year -- in the 2017 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

"Achievers employees are committed to providing exceptional quality and excellence to our clients in every interaction. Customer satisfaction is our most important metric because it ensures we are delivering on our promise to treat our customers with the highest level of integrity," said Achievers General Manager, David Brennan. "Receiving two Stevie Awards is incredibly meaningful as it shows our employees that the hard work they put in each day has been recognized within the industry. I am proud of our team's accomplishments, and am delighted that they are receiving the accolades they so clearly deserve."

The Achievers Member Experience team was honored to receive the silver award for Customer Service Complaints Team of the Year. The team takes great pride in delivering personalized customer experiences daily via telephone and email. Achievers currently has more than 1.3 million active users of the Achievers platform, located in over 150 countries and territories. In 2016, the Member Experience Team's positive customer service ratings, which is their most important measure of success, far exceeded their annual goals. Team leaders attribute the positive feedback to their team members' focus on delighting members with their commitment to service excellence.

The Achievers Customer Service Support team earned a bronze award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category by providing superior services to hundreds of cases each month. Thanks to their advanced technical skillsets, the team uses their unique expertise to help customers take advantage of new features, as well as identify opportunities to build out new programs and enhance existing functionality. As a result of the courtesy and collaboration that the team delivers, customer satisfaction scores for Achievers average 96.5 percent.

"The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continue to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted -- sales, business development and customer service -- to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations."

More than 75 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging in February. Finalists were determined by another 77 judges. The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards(SM) and International Business Awards(SM).

Additional details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About Achievers

Achievers' Employee Recognition and Rewards solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives that enables both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative SaaS platform strives to increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement and performance. Visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.