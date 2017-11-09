Achieving Operational Excellence in the Lab, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - In an upcoming live broadcast on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT), join guest speakers Oliver Hesse, Director of Lab Automation & Data Management at Bayer Healthcare LLC, and Will Scott, Senior Consultant at IDBS to find out how Bayer is continuing to use E-WorkBook to improve lab practices, increase laboratory efficiency and build a laboratory environment suited for business needs both now and in the future.

Thanks to more comprehensive data entry, quick feedback times, and intuitive usability, IDBS' E-WorkBook has helped Bayer achieve operational excellence across its laboratories, saving the business time and money.

Since introducing E-WorkBook, Bayer has decreased the lag times for experiments and increased the speed in which experiments can be completed by up to three hours. E-WorkBook has helped Bayer overcome a number of other common laboratory issues, such as quality of data entry and the speed feedback can be obtained, thanks to an easily accessible, user-friendly interface - ensuring all information is in one place, and in a consistent format.

This webinar will include:

Examples of how E-WorkBook has improved laboratory practices for Bayer on a day-to-day basis with real-life case studies

Explain how Bayer managed the roll-out process of the new technology

Explore what laboratory improvements Bayer can expect to see in future thanks to the advancement of technologies, such as laboratory automation

E-WorkBook is used by 22 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies around the world, serving over 50,000 researchers in over 25 countries

For more information about this complimentary webinar visit: Achieving Operational Excellence in the Lab.

