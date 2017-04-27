Achronix Semiconductor Corporation joins Embedded Vision Alliance

Achronix to exhibit at the Embedded Vision Summit

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Achronix Semiconductor Corporation today announced that it has joined the Embedded Vision Alliance®, a worldwide industry group that brings together technology providers who are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer and embedded vision.

With Speedcore™ embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP that can be integrated into an ASIC or SoC, Achronix continues its commitment and market leadership in offering programmable logic solutions for embedded vision and high-performance computing applications.

"We're pleased to welcome Achronix to the Embedded Vision Alliance," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Alliance. "The opportunities for deploying visual intelligence into new applications are vast, but the computation demands of these applications are challenging. Flexible parallel processing engines like Achronix's Speedcore are key to enabling deployment of vision in these demanding applications."

"We are delighted to join the Embedded Vision Alliance," said Steve Mensor, vice president of marketing at Achronix. "Being the only company shipping embedded FPGAs today, we continue to expand our offerings and enable our customers to bring best-in-class embedded vision products to market."

Achronix will also be exhibiting (booth #504) at the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, CA from May 1st - 3rd, 2017 and demonstrate its high-performance FPGA solutions.

To learn more about the Embedded Vision Alliance, visit https://www.embedded-vision.com/.

