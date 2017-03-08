Achronix Semiconductor Corporation joins the OpenCAPI Consortium

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Achronix Semiconductor Corporation today announced that it has joined the OpenCAPI™ Consortium, an open development community based on Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface technology.

Achronix joins a growing roster of technology organizations that are contributing to the OpenCAPI Consortium and driving data center server innovation. Through the Consortium, members are working collaboratively to innovate on top of OpenCAPI, a high performance coherent bus standard designed to help the technology industry work collaboratively to better meet growing demands for more advanced memory, accelerators, networking and storage technology. Using the OpenCAPI specification developers can enable high performance accelerators like FPGAs, GPUs, network and storage accelerators to perform functions that a server's general purpose CPU is not optimized to execute.

Through the Consortium, OpenCAPI technology has been made open to the entire industry. By Achronix embracing open collaboration with other industry leaders, innovation and differentiated products can be brought to market faster.

"As hardware acceleration becomes commonplace co-existing with microprocessor architectures, Achronix continues to deliver best-in-class FPGA solutions to address the significant challenges facing high-performance computing and datacenter architectures," said Steve Mensor, vice president of Marketing at Achronix. "We are delighted to join the OpenCAPI consortium, which will allow us to offer highly efficient accelerator solutions for meeting tomorrow's computing and performance requirements."

"The development model of the OpenCAPI Consortium is one that elicits collaboration and represents a new way in exploiting and innovating around coherent accelerator processor technology," says Scott Graham, OpenCAPI Chair, Micron and "New OpenCAPI Consortium members like Achronix, will be able to create and add their own innovations to further advance differentiation and growth of the OpenCAPI ecosystem."

To learn more about OpenCAPI and to view the complete list of current members, go to www.opencapi.org.

