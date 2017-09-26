Achronix to Exhibit and Speak at the Linley Processor Conference

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Achronix, developer of Speedster® FPGAs, Speedcore™ eFPGAs and design tools, today announced Kent Orthner, Achronix, will speak about "Reprogrammable Logic in a Processor-Based SoC" at the upcoming Linley Processor Conference taking place on October 4-5, 2017 in Santa Clara. Additionally during the two-day conference, the Company will host an exhibit with demos featuring their production-proven ACE software tools and both the embedded and stand-alone FPGAs. The Linley Processor Conference covers processors and IP cores used in deep learning, embedded, communications, automotive, IoT, and server designs. For more on the Linley Processor Conference: http://linleygroup.com/events/event.php?num=43

Kent Orthner, Systems Architect, Achronix, will discuss how reprogrammable logic such as an embedded FPGA (eFPGA) can accelerate computationally intense applications in a processor-based SoC. Examples include embedding the FPGA between system interconnect and peripheral devices such as PCIe, Ethernet, SATA; using it as a custom coprocessor implementing new instructions; or using it as an application-specific accelerator. The presentation will highlight the eFPGA's performance advantages, including latency, throughput, and power and discuss the steps to integrate an eFPGA into an SoC.

October 4-5, 2017, Achronix will be exhibiting and will provide a demo on Speedcore

On Thursday, October 5, Kent Orthner will present during Session 7 beginning at 3:00 PM PDT. For the full two-day conference schedule: http://linleygroup.com/events/agenda.php?num=43&day=2

Hyatt Regency Hotel. 5101 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The Company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro. The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India.

