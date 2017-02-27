ACI Powers eCommerce for Vietnam's National Payment Switch, Accelerating Country's Online and Mobile Shopping Explosion

With ACI UP eCommerce Payments, National Payment Corporation of Vietnam drives eCommerce and mCommerce growth across ASEAN Region

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), the National Payment Switch Provider in Vietnam, is utilizing ACI's UP eCommerce Payments solution to drive growth across Vietnam and the ASEAN region.

NAPAS operates and manages an inter-bank connection system-with nearly 17,200 ATM, 245,000 POS and 97 million domestic cards from 44 domestic commercial banks and foreign banks-in Vietnam. The company also provides eCommerce services to more than 200 merchants spanning industries such as airlines, telecommunications, tourism and other electronic payment services.

NAPAS will utilize ACI's market-leading PAY.ON gateway, which provides connectivity to more than 350 different payment methods, enabling both merchant banks and merchants in the region to offer a branded eCommerce payment service to online and mobile shoppers.

Dang Thanh Tuan, Head of Corporate Relationship, Napas, comments:

"With the help of ACI's UP eCommerce Payments solution, NAPAS is able to offer its merchants a scalable solution able to handle increasing transaction volumes and new alternative payment types while simultaneously delivering high customer satisfaction and conversion."

Leslie Choo, Vice President and General Manager, North Asia and Asean, ACI Worldwide comments:

"eCommerce and mCommerce growth in Vietnam and across ASEAN has created vast opportunities for innovative merchants throughout the region. By leveraging the UP eCommerce Payments solution, NAPAS will be able to deliver branded and secure payment solutions to its bank and merchant customers, enabling the organization to further capitalize on its ambitious growth strategy."

The UP eCommerce Payments solution provides banks, payment providers, retailers and eCommerce companies a complete solution with rapid integration, global connections and high-tech real-time fraud prevention. Providing connectivity to more than 350 alternative payment methods and card acquirers in over 160 countries, UP eCommerce Payments empowers merchants and the banks and payment service providers (PSPs) that serve them to capitalize on the $2.2 trillion global eCommerce opportunity by embracing payments innovation.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, we deliver real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

About NAPAS

Being established from 2004, Vietnam National Financial Switching., JSC (Banknetvn) has changed its entity name to National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) since 4/2/2016. NAPAS is the intermediary payment service provider being granted license by the State Bank of Vietnam of providing switching and electronic clearing and settlement services in Vietnam. The State Bank of Vietnam is the largest shareholder of NAPAS. With orientation to promote non cash payment in Vietnam, the company is implementing projects of building national electronic payment infrastructure and developing domestic chip-based payment card specifications as well as aims to develop national domestic card products effectively.

