ACI Protects eCommerce Payments for Braspag

Braspag leverages ACI's eCommerce and anti-fraud payment solutions across Latin America to enhance customers' shopping experiences

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Braspag, part of the Cielo Group and a leader in eCommerce payment solutions in Latin America, has integrated ACI's award-winning UP eCommerce Payments solution, featuring its ReD Shield and ReDi anti-fraud capabilities.

Braspag processes millions of payment transactions from 23 international credit card brands. It handles debit transactions in seven countries on behalf of 32 banks and specializes in providing cost-effective payment solutions for Brazilian eCommerce businesses. Braspag provides services such as payment processing, reconciliation, anti-fraud, tokenization, checkout and hosted payments. The company is committed to providing optimal shopping experiences to its customers -- and due to rampant fraud in the region, Braspag required a powerful and proven anti-fraud offering, and selected ACI's market-leading solution.

"Collaborating with ACI provides our customers the best anti-fraud solution for their bsinesses, regardless of size. We continue to expand our services portfolio beyond serving as a payment gateway -- with market-leading real-time fraud monitoring capabilities," said Gastão Mattos, CEO, Braspag. "Braspag's solution, coupled with ACI's technology and expertise, empowers our customers to provide automated anti-fraud solutions in a competitive eCommerce marketplace."

"Given the myriad payment types and channels available to consumers, fraud has continued to increase substantially. The usual approach to mitigating eCommerce fraud in Latin America frequently causes false positives or extended verification deadlines -- and buyers today want their order approved immediately," said Marco Bravo, vice president for Latin America, ACI Worldwide. "With ACI ReD Shield and ACI ReDi, Braspag's anti-fraud efforts are effective and seamless and enhance the buyer's experience."

ACI ReD Shield is a key component of the UP eCommerce Payments, UP Merchant Payments and UP Payments Risk Management solutions. ACI's UP portfolio of solutions orchestrates all aspects of payments processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, we deliver real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

About Braspag

Company of the Cielo group, Braspag is leader of solutions development for e-commerce processing payments in Latin America. It has presence in the main countries of the region, such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Paraguai, and shopkeepers connectivity in the United States. In Brazil, the most important and key e-commerce companies are clients, offering innovative, reliable, secure and cost-effective solutions in the market: reconciliation, anti-fraud, virtualization and checkout, with PCI DSS 3.1 and ISO 22301 safety certifications that strengthen Corporate governance and ensure business continuity. In addition, Braspag is the only company in the sector that is formally committed to the UN Global Compact, keeping its strategies aligned with the principles related to Human Rights, Labor, Environment and Against Corruption.

