ACI UP eCommerce Payments Solution Wins International eCommerce Award at Annual Merchant Payments Ecosystem Conference

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, received top honors at the annual Merchant Payments Ecosystem Awards, winning the 'International Award' for its UP eCommerce Payments solution.

The MPE Awards 2017, presented during the Merchant Payments Ecosystem annual conference in Berlin, were judged by a panel of independent payments industry experts. The awards attract a large number of entries, and recognize the achievements of companies across the entire payments ecosystem.

"To be recognized by an industry organization like MPE is a testament to both our great team and great solutions," said Wolfgang Berner, director, global eCommerce, ACI Worldwide. "Merchants and their payment providers demand simplicity, global connectivity and security from their eCommerce payments solutions, and ACI's ability to deliver this is reinforced through its recognition at the 2017 MPE Awards."

ACI's UP eCommerce Payments solution combines an extensive global payment network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payment methods, delivered by the PAY.ON Payments Gateway, with ACI ReD Shield's real-time fraud prevention capabilities. This solution brings together the industry's most extensive network of global payments endpoints with flexible, open payment technology and integrated fraud management. Available via cloud delivery and on premise, UP Merchant Payments delivers simplicity and security for any payment type in any merchant modality (in-store, mobile and online).

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, we deliver real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

