ACI Worldwide and Jack Henry & Associates Accelerate Real-time Payments in the U.S.

Jack Henry & Associates to connect thousands of financial institutions to The Clearing House and Zelle networks using ACI's UP Immediate Payments

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® ( NASDAQ : JKHY) will use ACI's UP Immediate Payments to connect its more than 10,000 financial institution clients and their customers to real-time payments networks -- including The Clearing House Real-time Payments System and Zelle networks -- to accelerate real-time payments in the U.S.

A leading provider of banking and payment services throughout North America, Jack Henry & Associates (JHA) offers competitive, value-added services to consumer and business clients to realize data-rich, faster and secure payments. Leveraging the advanced configuration and integration features of ACI's UP Immediate Payments, JHA and ACI will provide financial institutions a quicker time to market and streamlined back office integration to meet the real-time expectations of their many thousands of end users.

"As both consumers and businesses now expect real-time payments, our focus is to keep our clients at the center of payments by rapidly delivering these capabilities," said Greg Adelson, general manager, Payment Solutions, Jack Henry & Associates. "We chose ACI's UP Immediate Payments because it's a proven, configurable solution, backed by an experienced global team that truly understands real-time. We provide solutions for several hundred thousand small businesses and believe many of our customers will benefit from the efficiency of real-time payments for payroll disbursements or vendor payments."

"The real-time world in which we live is driving an evolution in payments," said Steve Ledford, senior vice president, Product and Strategy, The Clearing House. "We are very pleased to see this capability be extended across the customer base of Jack Henry & Associates -- reinforcing the continued ascent of real-time payments."

"Our collaboration with Jack Henry & Associates will extend the reach of real-time payments to all bank accounts in the U.S.," said Craig Saks, chief operating officer, ACI Worldwide. "Together, we will help make real-time payments readily accepted, easy to use and effectively aligned with the digital economy. Jack Henry & Associates recognized that ACI's UP Immediate Payments provides sophisticated business intelligence, liquidity management and exception handling functionality to offer a comprehensive payments service for banks that want to connect to multiple real-time payment schemes."

ACI has an unmatched global customer base of financial institutions and payment service providers using its UP Immediate Payments solution. In the UK, it has been used by financial institutions to access the UK Faster Payments scheme since its launch in 2008. Currently, more than half of the direct participants of the UK's Faster Payments Scheme use ACI's solutions, and it has recently begun offering UK aggregator services out of its Limerick data center. Additionally, ACI has customers using UP Immediate Payments to access Singapore FAST, Australian NPP (New Payments Platform) and the SEPA Instant Payments pan-European scheme. ACI serves on the ISO 20022 Real-Time Payments Group, the EPC Instant Payments Technology Group, payments and security task forces for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and chairs the IPFA rules working group.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( NASDAQ : JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve more than 10,000 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is the leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, we deliver real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

