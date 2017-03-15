ACI Worldwide Powers Seamless Mobile Checkout Experience for Peach Payments

ACI's Mobile Commerce SDK offers fast integration for leading South African payment provider's merchant customers and seamless mobile checkout for consumers

NAPLES, FL and CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Peach Payments, a fast-growing South African payment service provider (PSP), will offer merchants a seamless mobile checkout solution with the ACI Mobile Commerce Software Development Kit (mSDK).

Part of ACI's award-winning UP eCommerce Payments solution, the white-label mSDK can be quickly and easily integrated into existing merchant apps, and supports a growing number of relevant alternative payments in both developed and emerging markets. The mSDK is one of the cornerstones of ACI's API toolkit-delivering merchants flexibility, simplicity, and payment security through ACI's PCI DSS Level 1 data centers.

Mobile is now the top priority for many merchants, driving more commerce growth than any other channel. With 8.6 billion mobile devices worldwide, analysts expect 70 percent of the world's population to have a smartphone by 20201 with strong growth in Africa expected to continue.2 Peach Payments' merchants are capitalizing on this growing mobile opportunity, working with the payment provider and ACI to easily offer in-app payments (Android and iOS) that enhance their consumers' mobile shopping experiences and increase checkout conversion rates.

Peach Payments has rapidly expanded beyond its domestic South African market to process payments for merchants in Mauritius and soon in Namibia, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana. The PSP was able to access the necessary card acquirers and alternative payments methods needed to enter these markets with the help of ACI's UP eCommerce Payments solution, and is further building upon its market position with the mSDK.

"The ACI Mobile Commerce SDK is extremely developer-friendly, and allows our merchants to integrate payment methods into their mobile checkout quickly, with little to no direct technical support," said Rahul Jain, co-founder, Peach Payments. "Smartphone use has almost doubled in Africa in the past two years and shoppers are becoming more comfortable paying with their phones. A strong mobile offering is critical to success in Africa's burgeoning eCommerce market, and given our track record with ACI, its mSDK was the logical choice to power our mobile checkout offering as we expand our footprint."

"The roll-out of our Mobile Commerce SDK marks a new phase for ACI, as we make our extensive network of endpoints available via the mobile channel, enabling merchants to easily embed the payment methods they need when operating across global borders," said John Gessau, director, Mobile Payment Solutions, ACI Worldwide. "With our mSDK, Peach Payments' merchants benefit from the same unified RESTful API and technical integration that drives their existing eCommerce payments."

The ACI Mobile Commerce SDK for iOS and Android is part of the UP eCommerce Payments solution, which combines the extensive global reach of the ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway with integrated ACI ReD Shield real-time fraud management. The solution has been recognized with a number of industry awards including MPE Awards 2017 (International Award), PayFORUM (Cross-border Payments Award), and the FStech Payments Awards (Best Online Payments Solution). ACI is showcasing its eCommerce and mCommerce solutions, including the mSDK, at Seamless Africa, March 14-15 in Cape Town, South Africa.

1. Fast-Track Merchant Growth Paths in eCommerce -- ACI Worldwide and First Annapolis Consulting

2. https://qz.com/748354/smartphone-use-has-more-than-doubled-in-africa-in-two-years/

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, we deliver real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

About Peach Payments

Peach Payments provides secure payment solutions to online and mobile businesses enabling them to easily accept payments from consumers across the globe and especially from those in the emerging markets. Its specific focus is on Africa where the local infrastructure requires a unique and tailored approach to online payments. Peach Payments offer merchants a state-of-the-art payments solution with the most comprehensive product suite which enables them to accept payments across all their channels including their website, mobile site and their mobile apps (iOS, Android etc.).

The company also gives merchants access to all relevant payment methods including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, mobile wallets, electronic wallets and mobile operator billing to help them succeed in the emerging markets.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2017.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo, ReD, PAY.ON and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.