ACI Worldwide Showcases Powerful New mCommerce Solutions at NRF 2017 to Meet the Challenges of Evolving Customer Shopping Habits

ACI's UP Merchant Payments Solution provides secure, omni-channel payments to meet consumer demand to pay via mobile device

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced its participation at NRF's Annual Convention & Expo, January 15-17, 2017 in New York City.

In response to growing global demand for mobile payment capabilities -- and the challenge of quickly and easily offering local payment methods in new countries -- ACI will showcase its latest merchant payments capabilities, including its omni-channel merchant payments solution (at booth 2763). Available via cloud delivery and on premise, UP Merchant Payments delivers simplicity and security for any payment type in any merchant modality (in-store, mobile and online).

As global apps drive cross-border commerce, ACI's Mobile Commerce Software Development Kit (SDK), a new feature of the UP Merchant Payments solution, allows merchants to leverage a range of payment methods within existing apps -- and tap into ACI's global network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payment methods. The UP Merchant Payments solution equips merchants with a flexible payment infrastructure based on an open API, a seamless check out and industry-leading payment security through ACI ReD Shield real-time fraud prevention capabilities.

ACI's mobile SDK redefines the way customers order, provides inventive and new ways to pay, and increases conversion rates and revenue as more shoppers pay for services and products via mobile device.

"Merchants are striving to meet consumers' payment needs in a variety of contexts, whether it's mobile, online or in-store; merchants' bottom lines are inherently connected to the consumer experience," said Lynn Holland, vice president, Merchant Products, ACI. "The UP Merchant Payments solution supports domestic and cross-border growth for merchants by providing a seamless, secure experience -- regardless of how a customer decides to pay."

At NRF, ACI will demo its merchant omni-channel payment solutions, including POS and mPOS interoperability, eCommerce and mCommerce (via UP eCommerce Payments) and ACI Estate Management, through which ACI delivers a comprehensive hardware tracking system that allows merchants to track and report on any device within their organizations, regardless of vendor or model.

