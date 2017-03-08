ACI Worldwide Wins Cross-Border Payments Award at PayFORUM

UP eCommerce Payments solution recognized at major European payments event

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, has been recognized at the PayFORUM awards with top honors in the 'Cross-border Payments' category. The annual awards are presented as part of the PayFORUM conference in Paris, France, which attracts leading French and European banks, retailers and payment providers.

"It is an honor to accept this award at one of Europe's leading payments events, and it is a testament to the ever-expanding capabilities of our UP eCommerce Payments solution," said Andy McDonald, vice president, ACI Worldwide. "In France, and throughout Europe, payment providers and their merchants need simple and secure cross-border eCommerce payments capabilities. The PayFORUM awards demonstrate ACI's ability to deliver the level of service and technological infrastructure that merchants now demand."

The ACI UP eCommerce Payments solution provides connectivity to an extensive global payment network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payment methods, delivered by the ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway and protected by ACI ReD Shield real-time fraud prevention. The solution brings together the industry's most extensive network of global payment endpoints with flexible, open payment technology based on RESTful API architecture.

