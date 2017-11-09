ACIS Coverage Approaches $8 Billion

New Insurance Policy Provides Limit of up to $400 Million

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) announced today that it has obtained a new insurance policy under its Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) program. It provides a maximum limit of up to approximately $400 million of losses on single-family loans. ACIS 2017-7 transfers credit risk on a $56.2 billion pool of 30-year mortgages purchased between November 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017. Through ACIS 2017-7, a substantial portion of the remaining credit risk on Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) 2017-DNA3 is being transferred.

"Freddie Mac values our important strategic relationships with insurers and reinsurers as we consistently explore for new ways to grow and improve the ACIS offering," said Gina Subramonian Healy, vice president of credit risk transfer.

Since the program's inception in 2013, Freddie Mac has placed over $7.6 billion in insurance coverage through 30 ACIS transactions. Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing offerings with STACR, ACIS and Whole Loan Securities (WLS(SM)). The company has since grown its investor base to more than 220 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Since 2013, the company has transferred a portion of credit risk on approximately $850 billion of UPB on single-family mortgages.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide.