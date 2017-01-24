Ackrell Capital Retained by Northern California Cannabis Dispensary Operator to Pursue Strategic Alternatives, Including a Potential Sale of the Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Ackrell Capital, LLC ("Ackrell Capital"), a leading investment bank in the cannabis industry, today announced that it has been hired by a medicinal cannabis dispensary operator ("Operator") in Northern California to provide advice on financial and strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

Operator is fully licensed and has been compliant with state and local regulations for more than five years

Has shown consistent revenue growth and profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis

Exploring the potential application for a temporary license to sell recreational cannabis products

Dispensary qualifies for 'priority processing' per state licensing regulations

Interested parties should contact Shannon Soqui, Head of Cannabis Investment Banking at Ackrell Capital, at ssoqui@ackrell.com.

About Ackrell Capital

Ackrell Capital is a leading independent investment bank focused on emerging growth companies. During the last 25 years, Ackrell Capital's principals have completed more than 300 corporate finance and M&A transactions valued at more than $50 billion. Ackrell Capital's expertise includes private equity, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, private placements of debt or equity, and corporate development services. Our sector focus includes cannabis, consumer, technology, digital and other emerging growth industries. Ackrell Capital was founded in 2003 and is located in San Francisco, CA. Ackrell Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC. To learn more, please visit us at www.ackrell.com.

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.