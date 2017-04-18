Ackroo integrates with CDK Global DMS

Ackroo expands product offering with direct integration to market leading management system provider in the automotive segment

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AKR) ( OTC PINK : AKRFF) ("Ackroo"), a gift card, loyalty and rewards technology and services provider, announced the launch of its latest advancement to the Ackroo Anywhere platform with integration to CDK Global's dealer management system (DMS). This development provides current and prospective Ackroo dealerships who utilize CDK's market leading product the ability to issue rewards without relying on customers or staff to swipe or scan their account information after each sale has been made, increased data imported into the Ackroo platform around member vs. non-member spending, as well as providing other additional customer information in order to drive key marketing initiatives for the dealership.

"Direct integration to CDK Global's DMS solution is yet another key advancement to further differentiate Ackroo in the automotive sector," said Steve Levely, Chief Executive Officer at Ackroo. "As we continue to expand in this segment advancements like integration to dealer management systems is important. At the end of 2016 we integrated to Authenticom's middleware solution which provides extraction from the majority of DMS's being used however that work did not cover the over 9,500 dealerships in North America that use CDK's platform. We then made the decision to build a direct relationship with CDK Global to provide this option for all current and prospective Ackroo dealers. That work is now complete and so we are thrilled to be an approved partner of CDK Global and we look forward to expanding our combined solution with them across the automotive industry."

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global ( NASDAQ : CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on evolving the automotive retail experience, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving more than 27,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK's solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit www.cdkglobal.com.

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty processing solutions to help retail and hospitality merchants attract, retain and grow their customers and their revenues. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process gift card & loyalty transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their gift card and loyalty accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo's technology solution. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

