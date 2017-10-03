Ackroo releases enterprise enhancements for their AKR3 platform

Ackroo adds marketing automation and business intelligence functions and reporting

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AKR) ( OTC PINK : AKRFF) ("Ackroo" or the "Company"), a gift card, loyalty and rewards technology and services provider, today announces enterprise level product enhancements for their AKR3 platform. These enhancements focus on offering marketing services and business intelligence tools for merchants to gain greater insight and drive increased results through the AKR3 platform. These advancements will assist Ackroo Automotive and Ackroo Anywhere merchants in general but particularly Ackroo's growing medium to large size merchants. These tools will derive data intelligence and will allow merchants to use that data for marketing and rewards campaigns. As Ackroo continues to work with larger brands, these advancements become necessary next steps in the Company's product evolution.

Ackroo's new marketing automation tools will enable merchants and Ackroo to:

Create and edit, email and direct mail marketing templates for easy customization and branding

Send these communications out in a simple and cost effective way

Support communications to any customer list of the merchant's business

Create predefined triggers and rules around communications to be sent out, to remove manual work and offer configurable, recurring, and segment specific marketing campaigns

Assist in supporting Ackroo's e-promo feature which will release along with other e-commerce advancements in late Q4 2017

The first phase of this advancement will support Ackroo staff leveraging these tools to assist merchants in running marketing email campaigns. The next phase will provide merchants direct access to these tools through the AKR3 program console with campaigns tailored to them.

Ackroo's new business intelligence advancements will enable merchants and Ackroo to:

Extract online and offline data to be imported into the AKR3 platform (rewards member and non-member automotive DMS data, additional point-of-sale purchase data, etc.)

Sort and segment the data based on specific business rules and domains

Present this data in real-time dashboards for quick insight, canned reports for merchants' operations staff and business owners, and to be leveraged by Ackroo's new marketing automation tools

Allow merchants and Ackroo to derive Return on Investment (ROI) data and statistics to validate their rewards program and better guide the various marketing services Ackroo provides

"These product enhancements are yet another transformational step forward for Ackroo," said Steve Levely, chief executive officer at Ackroo. "After focusing our early efforts on developing a simple to use, self-serve platform primarily for SMB merchants, and after acquiring into the automotive segment, it became clear to us that Ackroo is also in the business of collecting big data on behalf of merchants. That change has us focusing our product and operational plans to support not just SMB but large enterprise merchants as well. With the DMS integrations that Ackroo built to support its automotive clients, and as we work into more POS purchase data capture, there is a demand to offer enterprise level tools around business intelligence and actionable data such as rewards, promotions, and marketing campaigns. Our marketing automation tools will allow us to better support the growing demand for digital and physical communications to members and non-members while our business intelligence advancements will allow us to not only drive those initiatives but also validate both the campaigns run and the use of our platform in general. Exciting advancements for our merchants and another big step forward for the Company."

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty processing solutions to help retail and hospitality merchants of all sizes attract, retain and grow their customers and their revenues. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process gift card & loyalty transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their gift card and loyalty accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo's technology solution. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

These forecasts and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and activities and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the company's ability to raise enough capital to support the company's go forward plans; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in the company's strategy; government regulations and approvals; changes in customers' budgeting priorities; plus other factors that may arise. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.