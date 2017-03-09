ACL Named One of BC's Top Employers For Second Consecutive Year

Company accredits its "antifragile" culture and focus on fostering talent as key factors

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - ACL, one of Vancouver's largest and longest-standing tech companies was today announced as one of BC's Top Employers for 2017 for its second consecutive year. The annual competition, organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, celebrates employers that lead their industries in offering the most exceptional places to work.

"We're honoured to be recognized on this list alongside some of B.C.'s most innovative companies," said Laurie Schultz, CEO of ACL. "At ACL, we pride ourselves on recognizing the potential in our employees, even when they don't see it in themselves and fostering talent from within. We are also committed to providing a culture where people aren't afraid to make mistakes, and when failure happens, we fail collectively, not individually."

ACL, which specializes in auditing and risk management software, attributes its second-time win in part to the company's "antifragile" culture. According to Schultz, an antifragile company is one that not only withstands stress, change, or even failure, but takes advantage of those opportunities to strengthen and grow. The company also offers unique benefits such as the ability to book out its fully-wrapped purple Gran Torino for an evening or weekend excursion, soundproofed nap pods, and local craft-brew on tap. Last year, when the company moved into its new fourth floor office space on Howe Street, employees were invited to collaborate on the design, voting on what desks and colour palettes were chosen, what floors and meeting spaces were called, and how common space would be best utilized.

"We recognize that work environment greatly affects company morale and productivity, so it was important for us to gather input," said Martha Carscadden, Employee Experience Manager for ACL. "For instance, our development team works in a very open concept, bench-style seating space to accommodate free conversation. Our sales team opted for more traditional cubes to allow them to focus on customer calling without interrupting their colleagues. Throughout all teams, there are casual breakout spaces. We have diner-style booths with whiteboards, and many other unique meeting spaces to allow people to pick a place that matches their work and mood."

In addition to its creative offerings, ACL also invests in practical employee benefits such as referral bonuses, RRSP matching and ongoing professional development. Their in-house programs ensure employees receive mentorship opportunities along with online training that elevates them for success. ACL joins a community of BC's Top Employers trailblazing in the technology category. Employers are judged on the criteria of physical workplace, atmosphere, benefits, vacation time, communication and community involvement. This is the second year in a row that ACL has been named BC's Top Employer. For more information visit: www.acl.com.

About ACL

ACL delivers technology solutions that are transforming audit and risk management. Through a combination of software and expert content, ACL enables powerful internal controls that identify and mitigate risk, protect profits, and accelerate performance. Our actively engaged community of more than 14,000 customers around the globe includes 89% of the Fortune 500. Visit us online at www.acl.com.